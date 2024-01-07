https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/over-60-of-germans-want-to-replace-german-chancellor-scholz---poll-1116041812.html

Over 60% of Germans Want to Replace German Chancellor Scholz - Poll

Nearly two-thirds of Germans would like German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to hand over his post to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, a poll conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for German newspaper Bild showed on Sunday.

The INSA poll showed that 64.3% of respondents want to replace Scholz with Pistorius. A total of 1,004 respondents participated in the poll. Bild and Italian newspaper la Repubblica reported earlier this week that the German chancellor could leave office prematurely this year. The reasons for the possible resignation are low ratings of the ruling coalition, as well as the Wirecard fraud scandal that broke out in 2020, when Scholz was serving as finance minister.

