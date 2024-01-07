https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-crews-target-ukrainian-stronghold-along-dnepr-river-1116026705.html

Watch Russian Grad MLRS Crews Target Ukrainian Stronghold Along Dnepr River

Along with air power, effective artillery support has proven key to the success of Russia’s operations to hold back Ukraine’s counteroffensive, and to launch localized offensives of its own. The ability to produce enough shells for the deadly class of weapon has also proved crucial.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has released footage of Grad Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) units firing at a Ukrainian stronghold situated along the Dnepr River somewhere along the 1,000 km frontline.Footage shows servicemen aiming a Grad based on radio instructions of command, after which several MLRS units are shown firing. An overhead drone monitoring Ukrainian positions from above shows the artillery rounds striking the landscape.The MoD estimates that up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen were killed or wounded in the attack, and that three motor vehicles were destroyed.The approximate date when the footage was shot is not clear. Much of the frontline is currently known to be free of snow cover, while at least some of the trees in the footage appear to be evergreens.The BM-21 Grad (lit. 'Hailstorm') is a legacy, truck-mounted 122mm MLRS system capable of firing guided or unguided rockets, and, when used en masse, is designed to blanket large areas of territory with explosives, killing troops, destroying tanks and vehicles, and doing critical damage to airport runways, ports and other facilities.

