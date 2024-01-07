https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/woman-in-her-90s-found-alive-in-rubble-five-days-following-earthquake-in-japan-1116023393.html

Woman in Her 90s Found Alive in Rubble Five Days Following Earthquake in Japan

An elderly woman in her 90s was miraculously discovered alive under rubble five days after an earthquake hit central Japan.

An elderly woman in her 90s was miraculously discovered alive under rubble five days after an earthquake hit central Japan. She was found by rescue workers in the wreckage of a two-story building in Suzu, a city located in the Ishikawa Prefecture of Japan.The 7.5-magnitude earthquake first slammed into the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture just shortly before 4 PM local time (7:00 GMT). At least 126 people have died while 200 people are still missing, according to reports. Eleven people were reported to be trapped under two homes that collapsed in Anamizu. At least 30,000 people had been evacuated to auditoriums, schools and other facilities in response to the quake. And at least 100 rescuers—including soldiers and firefighters—were sent to the city upon learning that two women had been buried there. An elderly woman in her 90s was reportedly responsive when she was discovered, but suffering from hypothermia.A woman in her 40s was also discovered under the rubble, in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. The women were reportedly found more than five days after being buried by the 7.6 magnitude quake. Typically, chances of survival in the first 72 hours after an earthquake diminish rapidly.The condition of a 5-year-old boy who sustained injuries during the earthquake worsened and he died on Friday. The boy had suffered injuries after boiling water spilled on him during the quake.The highest number of deaths were recorded in Wajima city followed by Suzu with more than 500 people injured. At least 100 landslides hit the area, with some blocking roads. The earthquake’s aftershocks threatened to bury more homes. Some roads were already partially collapsed and others which were greatly damaged were at further risk of collapsing from the aftershocks which would threaten relief shipments.

