https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/czech-republic-to-reduce-participation-of-its-military-in-foreign-missions-in-2024-1116045374.html
Czech Republic to Reduce Participation of Its Military in Foreign Missions in 2024
Czech Republic to Reduce Participation of Its Military in Foreign Missions in 2024
The presence of Czech military personnel in foreign missions in 2024, including in the NATO group in Slovakia, will be reduced, the press secretary of the Czech General Staff, Vlastimila Cyprisova, stated on Sunday.
2024-01-08T00:39+0000
2024-01-08T00:39+0000
2024-01-08T00:39+0000
military
czech republic
nato
slovakia
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukrainian crisis
army
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106501/57/1065015741_0:225:4812:2932_1920x0_80_0_0_069d1b13288c9fcaceb52db46781fc77.jpg
"Czech military personnel are currently participating in 14 foreign missions, in particular in Kosovo, the Middle East and the Mediterranean region, where they are fighting smugglers transporting illegal migrants from Africa to Europe. Overall reduction in the number of participants in foreign missions in 2024 will happen mainly due to a reduction from 450 to 200 people in the NATO contingent in Slovakia, the command of which the Czech Republic will transfer to Spain by the end of June this year," Cyprisova was quoted as saying by Czech Radio. Cyprisova clarified that a reinforced mechanized company, a logistics support unit and representatives at the international headquarters will remain in Slovakia. This year, Czech instructors will take an active part in the training of Ukrainian military personnel, both on the territory of the Czech Republic and abroad, the spokesperson added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/western-instructors-struggle-to-teach-ukrainian-soldiers-trained-in-soviet-era---reports-1112943639.html
czech republic
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106501/57/1065015741_302:0:4510:3156_1920x0_80_0_0_db70cd87989696b56edcbd917884d697.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nato contingent, nato forces, nato army, czech army, czech soldiers, czech troops, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, nato istructors, nato support for ukraine
nato contingent, nato forces, nato army, czech army, czech soldiers, czech troops, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, nato istructors, nato support for ukraine
Czech Republic to Reduce Participation of Its Military in Foreign Missions in 2024
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The presence of Czech military personnel in foreign missions in 2024, including in the NATO group in Slovakia, will be reduced, the press secretary of the Czech General Staff, Vlastimila Cyprisova, stated on Sunday.
"Czech military personnel are currently participating in 14 foreign missions, in particular in Kosovo, the Middle East and the Mediterranean region, where they are fighting smugglers transporting illegal migrants from Africa to Europe. Overall reduction in the number of participants in foreign missions in 2024 will happen mainly due to a reduction from 450 to 200 people in the NATO contingent in Slovakia, the command of which the Czech Republic will transfer to Spain by the end of June this year," Cyprisova was quoted as saying by Czech Radio.
Cyprisova clarified that a reinforced mechanized company, a logistics support unit and representatives at the international headquarters will remain in Slovakia.
This year, Czech instructors will take an active part in the training of Ukrainian military personnel
, both on the territory of the Czech Republic and abroad, the spokesperson added.
28 August 2023, 10:51 GMT