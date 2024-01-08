https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/french-prime-minister-elisabeth-borne-resigns-1116063326.html

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne Resigns

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned on Monday ahead of the expected cabinet reshuffle, the French presidency said, adding that President Emmanuel Macron had accepted the resignation.

"Ms Elisabeth Borne today submitted the resignation of the government to the president, who accepted it," the presidency was quoted as saying by the France 24 broadcaster. Macron thanked the outgoing prime minister for her service. Borne will continue to perform her duties as France's prime minister until her successor is appointed, the France 24 broadcaster reported. French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu might become the new prime minister of the country, the report said, adding that Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Ecology Minister Christophe Bechu were also among the possible candidates.

