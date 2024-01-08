https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/majority-of-americans-believe-us-under-invasion-by-migrants-at-southern-border---poll-1116063481.html

Majority of Americans Believe US Under ‘Invasion’ by Migrants at Southern Border - Poll

Majority of Americans Believe US Under ‘Invasion’ by Migrants at Southern Border - Poll

Nearly two out of three likely voters in the United States believe that the country is facing an invasion by migrants at the southern border, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll published Monday.

2024-01-08T19:53+0000

2024-01-08T19:53+0000

2024-01-08T19:53+0000

americas

illegal immigration

illegal migration

illegal immigrants

illegal migrants

illegal crossing

us

mexico

us-mexico border

americans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116063583_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_de8c8ad77eb658c3e4a6b89091747a2c.jpg

Nearly two-thirds of respondents, 65%, said that it is accurate to describe the situation at the US-Mexico border as an “invasion,” the poll report said. Forty-three percent (43%) of respondents said that such a description is “very accurate,” the poll report added. Less than one-third of respondents, 31%, believe that the description is inaccurate, including 15% who do not believe it is accurate at all, the poll report said. One in five respondents believe that the situation at the US’ southern border is not a crisis, while 72% believe that the situation is indeed a crisis, the poll report said. Seventy percent (70%) of respondents believe that border security is a vital US national security interest, the poll report said. The poll surveyed 1,044 likely US voters from January 2-4. The poll maintains a margin of error of plus-or-minus three percentage points with a 95% confidence level. Earlier this month, US media reported that border security officials documented 302,000 migrant encounters in December, marking the highest single-month figure ever recorded. US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faces impeachment threats by the House of Representatives for his alleged mishandling of border security.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/no-immediate-solution-us-border-crisis-rooted-in-decades-of-bad-policy-1115866550.html

americas

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

southern border, border crisis, us border crisis, us-mexico relations, illegal migrants, illegal migration, influx of migrants, deteriorating migration situation, migration situation, immigration policy, us-mexico border, illegal immigrants, us-mexico relations, border crossings, zero-tolerance policy, invasion of migrants