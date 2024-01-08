International
Majority of Americans Believe US Under ‘Invasion’ by Migrants at Southern Border - Poll
Majority of Americans Believe US Under ‘Invasion’ by Migrants at Southern Border - Poll
Nearly two out of three likely voters in the United States believe that the country is facing an invasion by migrants at the southern border, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll published Monday.
Nearly two-thirds of respondents, 65%, said that it is accurate to describe the situation at the US-Mexico border as an “invasion,” the poll report said. Forty-three percent (43%) of respondents said that such a description is “very accurate,” the poll report added. Less than one-third of respondents, 31%, believe that the description is inaccurate, including 15% who do not believe it is accurate at all, the poll report said. One in five respondents believe that the situation at the US’ southern border is not a crisis, while 72% believe that the situation is indeed a crisis, the poll report said. Seventy percent (70%) of respondents believe that border security is a vital US national security interest, the poll report said. The poll surveyed 1,044 likely US voters from January 2-4. The poll maintains a margin of error of plus-or-minus three percentage points with a 95% confidence level. Earlier this month, US media reported that border security officials documented 302,000 migrant encounters in December, marking the highest single-month figure ever recorded. US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faces impeachment threats by the House of Representatives for his alleged mishandling of border security.
Majority of Americans Believe US Under ‘Invasion’ by Migrants at Southern Border - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Nearly two out of three likely voters in the United States believe that the country is facing an invasion by migrants at the southern border, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll published Monday.
Nearly two-thirds of respondents, 65%, said that it is accurate to describe the situation at the US-Mexico border as an “invasion,” the poll report said. Forty-three percent (43%) of respondents said that such a description is “very accurate,” the poll report added.
Less than one-third of respondents, 31%, believe that the description is inaccurate, including 15% who do not believe it is accurate at all, the poll report said.
One in five respondents believe that the situation at the US’ southern border is not a crisis, while 72% believe that the situation is indeed a crisis, the poll report said. Seventy percent (70%) of respondents believe that border security is a vital US national security interest, the poll report said.
The poll surveyed 1,044 likely US voters from January 2-4. The poll maintains a margin of error of plus-or-minus three percentage points with a 95% confidence level.
Earlier this month, US media reported that border security officials documented 302,000 migrant encounters in December, marking the highest single-month figure ever recorded. US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faces impeachment threats by the House of Representatives for his alleged mishandling of border security.
