Majority of Americans Believe US Under ‘Invasion’ by Migrants at Southern Border - Poll
Nearly two out of three likely voters in the United States believe that the country is facing an invasion by migrants at the southern border, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll published Monday.
Nearly two-thirds of respondents, 65%, said that it is accurate to describe the situation at the US-Mexico border as an “invasion,” the poll report said. Forty-three percent (43%) of respondents said that such a description is “very accurate,” the poll report added. Less than one-third of respondents, 31%, believe that the description is inaccurate, including 15% who do not believe it is accurate at all, the poll report said. One in five respondents believe that the situation at the US’ southern border is not a crisis, while 72% believe that the situation is indeed a crisis, the poll report said. Seventy percent (70%) of respondents believe that border security is a vital US national security interest, the poll report said. The poll surveyed 1,044 likely US voters from January 2-4. The poll maintains a margin of error of plus-or-minus three percentage points with a 95% confidence level. Earlier this month, US media reported that border security officials documented 302,000 migrant encounters in December, marking the highest single-month figure ever recorded. US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faces impeachment threats by the House of Representatives for his alleged mishandling of border security.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Nearly two out of three likely voters in the United States believe that the country is facing an invasion by migrants at the southern border, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll published Monday.
Nearly two-thirds of respondents, 65%, said that it is accurate to describe the situation at the US-Mexico border
as an “invasion,” the poll report said. Forty-three percent (43%) of respondents said that such a description is “very accurate,” the poll report added.
Less than one-third of respondents, 31%, believe that the description is inaccurate, including 15% who do not believe it is accurate at all, the poll report said.
One in five respondents believe that the situation at the US’ southern border is not a crisis, while 72% believe that the situation is indeed a crisis, the poll report said. Seventy percent (70%) of respondents believe that border security is a vital US national security interest
, the poll report said.
The poll surveyed 1,044 likely US voters from January 2-4. The poll maintains a margin of error of plus-or-minus three percentage points with a 95% confidence level.
Earlier this month, US media reported that border security officials documented 302,000 migrant encounters in December, marking the highest single-month figure ever recorded. US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
faces impeachment threats by the House of Representatives for his alleged mishandling of border security.