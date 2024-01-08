International
Millions of Americans Across the US Experiencing Powerful Winter Storm
Millions of Americans Across the US Experiencing Powerful Winter Storm
The New Year has kicked off with a powerful winter storm for millions of Americans in the Northeast. The storm is forecasted to bring heavy snow, blizzard conditions, strong winds and flooding.
A US winter storm is on track to move from the Southwest---near the Gulf Coast---to the Northeast, stretching all the way to Maine. That storm will eventually end on Sunday, but the next storm is forecasted to begin on Tuesday bringing several inches of rain that night (into Wednesday) for much of New England. The storm will also wreak havoc across the US, just east of the Rockies, beginning on Monday.Snow impacted about 60 million residents in the Northeast across the weekend, many of which were college students returning to campus following their winter break. Moderate to heavy snow is forecasted for the central Appalachians as well as much of New England, according to one report. Snow had already accumulated to six inches across areas of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland.Snowfall is expected to reach six to 12 inches across Omaha, Des Moines, the north region of Chicago, and south of Green Bay, Wisconsin. Northern New Mexico and the southern region of Colorado could also expect to see a foot of snow, while other parts of Colorado were forecasted to receive up to 30 inches.For Americans living in northwestern Pennsylvania, much of New York and New Jersey, and all of New England, the storm spiraled into a major snowstorm. Boston is expected to receive an accumulation of four to eight inches of snow, while cities in Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Vermont and New Hampshire could pick up six to 10 inches of snow, while southern Maine could see as much as 12 to 18 inches of snow.More than 15 million Americans living across Texas to Florida are under severe storm threats for Monday. An additional 35 million who live between Florida's Panhandle to the Outer Banks of North Carolina are under the same threat level for Tuesday.Strong winds are also expected for Tuesday, moving across the West North Central US down through the West South Central US—missing much of Texas but still hitting east Texas, and then through the East South Central US up through to Washington, DC, as well as Buffalo, New York. Wind speeds are forecasted to be anywhere from 40 to 60 miles per hour, with the maximum wind speed predicted to be 75 miles per hour. The wind could down trees and cause widespread power outages.The storm will then continue into Tuesday as well Tuesday night with rain and thunderstorms expected in the South Atlantic US as well as Alabama. Rain, snow, and ice will stretch across the South up into the Northeast US including: Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, and parts of Michigan and much of New England. Snow will continue for Missouri, Iowa, and parts of Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan.The National Weather Service releases an Excessive Rainfall Discussion on Sunday, warning of a moderate risk of excessive rainfall for the Southeast (near the Gulf Coast) that is expected for Monday into Tuesday. The "anomalously deep cyclone" will move across the Southern Plains towards the lower to mid-Mississippi Valley.Rainfall totaling one to 3 inches is forecasted for the Gulf Coast all the way up through New England with some areas even forecasted to receive more than four inches. Flood risks may become a concern for the Northeast, as it will follow their snowstorm from the weekend and add to the accumulation. Flood risks are also in place along the western coast of Louisiana to Florida's Panhandle.Winds will then increase again on Tuesday night for a majority of those living in: New England, much of New York and New Jersey, the eastern parts of Pennsylvania, Washington, DC, and the eastern regions of North Carolina and South Carolina. That same wind circulation will reportedly affect Kentucky, Indiana, and the northern region of Tennessee, as well as the eastern regions of Illinois and Wisconsin. Wind speeds could reach a maximum of 90 miles per hour, and more power outages and downed trees are to be expected.Boston's National Weather Service office has even suggested that they will have to issue hurricane-force wind watches for coastal areas during the storm. Some of those winds, they said, could be close to a Category 1 hurricane. The storm may also make beach erosion and high surf a threat for many coastal regions.
Millions of Americans Across the US Experiencing Powerful Winter Storm

Mary Manley
The New Year has kicked off with a powerful winter storm for millions of Americans in the Northeast. The storm is forecasted to bring heavy snow, blizzard conditions, strong winds and flooding.
A US winter storm is on track to move from the Southwest---near the Gulf Coast---to the Northeast, stretching all the way to Maine. That storm will eventually end on Sunday, but the next storm is forecasted to begin on Tuesday bringing several inches of rain that night (into Wednesday) for much of New England. The storm will also wreak havoc across the US, just east of the Rockies, beginning on Monday.
Snow impacted about 60 million residents in the Northeast across the weekend, many of which were college students returning to campus following their winter break. Moderate to heavy snow is forecasted for the central Appalachians as well as much of New England, according to one report. Snow had already accumulated to six inches across areas of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland.
Snowfall is expected to reach six to 12 inches across Omaha, Des Moines, the north region of Chicago, and south of Green Bay, Wisconsin. Northern New Mexico and the southern region of Colorado could also expect to see a foot of snow, while other parts of Colorado were forecasted to receive up to 30 inches.
For Americans living in northwestern Pennsylvania, much of New York and New Jersey, and all of New England, the storm spiraled into a major snowstorm. Boston is expected to receive an accumulation of four to eight inches of snow, while cities in Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Vermont and New Hampshire could pick up six to 10 inches of snow, while southern Maine could see as much as 12 to 18 inches of snow.
More than 15 million Americans living across Texas to Florida are under severe storm threats for Monday. An additional 35 million who live between Florida’s Panhandle to the Outer Banks of North Carolina are under the same threat level for Tuesday.
Strong winds are also expected for Tuesday, moving across the West North Central US down through the West South Central US—missing much of Texas but still hitting east Texas, and then through the East South Central US up through to Washington, DC, as well as Buffalo, New York. Wind speeds are forecasted to be anywhere from 40 to 60 miles per hour, with the maximum wind speed predicted to be 75 miles per hour. The wind could down trees and cause widespread power outages.
The storm will then continue into Tuesday as well Tuesday night with rain and thunderstorms expected in the South Atlantic US as well as Alabama. Rain, snow, and ice will stretch across the South up into the Northeast US including: Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, and parts of Michigan and much of New England. Snow will continue for Missouri, Iowa, and parts of Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan.
The National Weather Service releases an Excessive Rainfall Discussion on Sunday, warning of a moderate risk of excessive rainfall for the Southeast (near the Gulf Coast) that is expected for Monday into Tuesday. The “anomalously deep cyclone” will move across the Southern Plains towards the lower to mid-Mississippi Valley.
“Widespread and potentially significant river and flash flooding are likely from the central Gulf Coast through much of the Eastern U.S. early this week,” the Weather Prediction Center said. “Powerful onshore winds will lead to widespread coastal flooding along the eastern Gulf Coast and much of the East Coast.”
Rainfall totaling one to 3 inches is forecasted for the Gulf Coast all the way up through New England with some areas even forecasted to receive more than four inches. Flood risks may become a concern for the Northeast, as it will follow their snowstorm from the weekend and add to the accumulation. Flood risks are also in place along the western coast of Louisiana to Florida’s Panhandle.
Winds will then increase again on Tuesday night for a majority of those living in: New England, much of New York and New Jersey, the eastern parts of Pennsylvania, Washington, DC, and the eastern regions of North Carolina and South Carolina. That same wind circulation will reportedly affect Kentucky, Indiana, and the northern region of Tennessee, as well as the eastern regions of Illinois and Wisconsin. Wind speeds could reach a maximum of 90 miles per hour, and more power outages and downed trees are to be expected.
“Gusty winds on the warm side of the storm may exceed 50 MPH and cause damage over the Appalachians to the East Coast,” the Weather Prediction Center added.
Boston’s National Weather Service office has even suggested that they will have to issue hurricane-force wind watches for coastal areas during the storm. Some of those winds, they said, could be close to a Category 1 hurricane. The storm may also make beach erosion and high surf a threat for many coastal regions.
