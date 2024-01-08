https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/nasa-peregrine-science-moon-mission-team-battles-operating-anomaly---astrobiotic-1116060142.html
NASA Peregrine Science Moon Mission Team Battles Operating Anomaly - Astrobiotic
NASA Peregrine Science Moon Mission Team Battles Operating Anomaly - Astrobiotic
Mission engineers are struggling to correct an anomaly in the orientation of NASA's unmanned robotic commercial Peregrine Moon lander after it separated from its booster, Astrobiotic announced in a press release on Monday.
2024-01-08T17:06+0000
2024-01-08T17:06+0000
2024-01-08T17:06+0000
beyond politics
nasa
science & tech
moon mission
united launch alliance (ula)
space
space exploration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092276202_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7cfc44439ec79e6ecc5718c4b2944299.jpg
"After successful propulsion systems activation, Peregrine entered a safe operational state," the space technology company said. "Unfortunately, an anomaly then occurred, which prevented Astrobotic from achieving a stable sun-pointing orientation." The Astrobiotic operating team is responding in real time as the situation unfolds, the release added. Earlier, "after successfully separating from United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket, Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander began receiving telemetry via the NASA Deep Space Network," the release said. The first certification flight (Cert-1) mission included two payloads: Astrobiotic's first Peregrine Lunar Lander, Peregrine Mission One (PM1), as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative to deliver science packages to the lunar surface and the Celestis Memorial Spaceflights deep space Voyager mission Enterprise Flight, the release said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/solar-flare-creates-radio-chaos-nasa-telescope-detects-record-breaking-eruption-1115613621.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092276202_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fa4e619e86eb6547fe9f20dd5ac06b79.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nasa moon mission, peregrine moon lander, astrobiotic, scientific research, moon exploration, space exploration, nasa
nasa moon mission, peregrine moon lander, astrobiotic, scientific research, moon exploration, space exploration, nasa
NASA Peregrine Science Moon Mission Team Battles Operating Anomaly - Astrobiotic
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Mission engineers are struggling to correct an anomaly in the orientation of NASA's unmanned robotic commercial Peregrine Moon lander after it separated from its booster, Astrobiotic announced in a press release on Monday.
"After successful propulsion systems activation, Peregrine entered a safe operational state,"
the space technology company said. "Unfortunately, an anomaly then occurred, which prevented Astrobotic from achieving a stable sun-pointing orientation."
The Astrobiotic operating team is responding in real time as the situation unfolds, the release added.
15 December 2023, 23:44 GMT
Earlier, "after successfully separating from United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket, Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander began receiving telemetry via the NASA
Deep Space Network," the release said.
The first certification flight (Cert-1) mission included two payloads: Astrobiotic's first Peregrine Lunar Lander, Peregrine Mission One (PM1), as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative to deliver science packages to the lunar surface and the Celestis Memorial Spaceflights deep space Voyager mission Enterprise Flight, the release said.