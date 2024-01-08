NASA Peregrine Science Moon Mission Team Battles Operating Anomaly - Astrobiotic

International
Mission engineers are struggling to correct an anomaly in the orientation of NASA's unmanned robotic commercial Peregrine Moon lander after it separated from its booster, Astrobiotic announced in a press release on Monday.
"After successful propulsion systems activation, Peregrine entered a safe operational state," the space technology company said. "Unfortunately, an anomaly then occurred, which prevented Astrobotic from achieving a stable sun-pointing orientation." The Astrobiotic operating team is responding in real time as the situation unfolds, the release added. Earlier, "after successfully separating from United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket, Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander began receiving telemetry via the NASA Deep Space Network," the release said. The first certification flight (Cert-1) mission included two payloads: Astrobiotic's first Peregrine Lunar Lander, Peregrine Mission One (PM1), as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative to deliver science packages to the lunar surface and the Celestis Memorial Spaceflights deep space Voyager mission Enterprise Flight, the release said.
17:06 GMT 08.01.2024
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / NASA Goddard Space Flight Center / Orientale BasinLunar crust
Lunar crust - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2024
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / NASA Goddard Space Flight Center / Orientale Basin
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Mission engineers are struggling to correct an anomaly in the orientation of NASA's unmanned robotic commercial Peregrine Moon lander after it separated from its booster, Astrobiotic announced in a press release on Monday.
"After successful propulsion systems activation, Peregrine entered a safe operational state," the space technology company said. "Unfortunately, an anomaly then occurred, which prevented Astrobotic from achieving a stable sun-pointing orientation."
The Astrobiotic operating team is responding in real time as the situation unfolds, the release added.
This photo provided by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare, as seen in the bright flash in the upper right, on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2023
Beyond Politics
Solar Flare Creates Radio Chaos: NASA Telescope Detects Record-Breaking Eruption
15 December 2023, 23:44 GMT
Earlier, "after successfully separating from United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket, Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander began receiving telemetry via the NASA Deep Space Network," the release said.
The first certification flight (Cert-1) mission included two payloads: Astrobiotic's first Peregrine Lunar Lander, Peregrine Mission One (PM1), as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative to deliver science packages to the lunar surface and the Celestis Memorial Spaceflights deep space Voyager mission Enterprise Flight, the release said.
