Pro-Ceasefire Activists Interrupt Biden Gaza Speech - Video

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he understands mounting frustrations over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and emphasized that he is quietly working to get Israel to reduce its military operations and ultimately get out of the territory.

US President Joe Biden said Monday that he understands mounting frustrations over the ongoing conflict in Gaza, and emphasized that he is "quietly working" to get Israel to reduce its military operations and ultimately get out of the territory. "I understand their passion, and I've been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza. I'm using all that I can to do that," Biden said after protesters interrupted his speech at a church in Charleston, South Carolina to demand a ceasefire.The US has taken flak globally over its full-throated support for Tel Aviv amid the Gaza crisis, which has included diplomatic support as well as crucial military aid, without which Israel would be unlikely to be able to continue its military campaign.Critics have accused President Biden and his administration of sharing responsibility for Israel's indiscriminate campaign in Gaza, and warned of the growing threat of a regional war as the Palestinian-Israeli crisis continues to smoulder.The administration bypassed normal Congressional aid approval procedures two times in December to approve emergency weapons sales to Israel, a move slammed by many Democrats and some Republicans amid the ongoing debate in Congress about a new $105 billion funding package for Israel, Ukraine, China tensions and the southern border with Mexico.The latest explosion of violence in the 75-year-old Palestinian-Israeli conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Palestinian political and militant movement Hamas launched a large-scale surprise rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on military and civilian targets and taking 240 Israelis hostage. The incursion cost 1,200 Israeli lives - some of them killed Hamas and others by the Israeli military as it scrambled to respond. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete humanitarian blockade of Gaza, and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing hostages. Over 22,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli attacks, according to local authorities.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times but expired on December 1, after which Israel resumed its bombing and ground campaign.

