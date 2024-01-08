https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/blinken-makes-fresh-shuttle-diplomacy-run-amid-gaza-spillover-fears-1116048380.html

Blinken Makes Fresh Shuttle Diplomacy Run Amid Gaza Spillover Fears

Blinken Makes Fresh Shuttle Diplomacy Run Amid Gaza Spillover Fears

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's week-long shuttle diplomacy trip to Mid East.

2024-01-08T07:31+0000

2024-01-08T07:31+0000

2024-01-08T07:31+0000

world

antony blinken

us

palestine-israel conflict

hamas

israel-gaza conflict

gaza strip

united arab emirates

saudi arabia

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116047717_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_d7878676b1d18e3aab8379af070144b3.jpg

Amid growing fears of the Palestine-Israel conflict spreading beyond Gaza, America’s top diplomat Antony Blinken has embarked on a week-long shuttle diplomacy trip. Washington's influence over its top regional ally Israel has so far failed to make a dent in Tel Aviv’s determination to press ahead with military operations in the Gaza Strip in disregard of the mounting civilian death toll. This time around, the US secretary of state’s itinerary lists Turkiye, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank, and Egypt from January 4-11.Blinken, who a week ago claimed Israel was in an extraordinary situation, and insisted that America's decision to supply munitions worth around $147.5 million to it was in US national interest, would “underscore the importance of protecting civilian lives in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza." He would also urge "securing the release of all remaining hostages; commitment to facilitating delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza,” and “reaffirm the US commitment to working with partners to set the conditions necessary for peace in the Middle East, which includes comprehensive, tangible steps toward the realization of a future Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel,” reads a statement from Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State. It was also underscored that Antony Blinken would broach with the Middle East nations their future role in the "reconstruction, governance and security of Gaza." The US official would also raise the need to take steps to deter the Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, among other things.The top diplomat of the Biden administration, which has been slammed for not being vested in ending the "Israeli genocide against the Palestinians” by supporting Israel with military hardware, has already made four stopovers. Blinken has visited Turkiye, Greece, Jordan, and Qatar. Speaking with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, Blinken "emphasized the need to prevent the conflict from spreading", as per the US State Department. Erdogan snubbed Blinken during his previous trip across the region in November. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik. On Sunday, during his meeting with Antony Bliken, King Abdullah of Jordan warned of the catastrophic implications of the continued war on Gaza. The monarch stressed Washington's role "in pushing towards an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the protection of civilians, while guaranteeing the sustainable delivery of sufficient humanitarian and relief aid" to the Palestinian enclave, said an official statement.Also on January 7, Blinken and Qatari officials focused on ongoing efforts to free remaining hostages believed to be in Hamas' hands. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said that Qatar would continue to mediate talks between Hamas and Israel over the release of the hostages and on a ceasefire.However, al-Thani pointed out that the killing of Hamas Political Bureau Deputy Chief Saleh al-Arouri in a drone strike allegedly perpetrated by Israel on January 2 in Beirut, Lebanon would complicate talks. Al-Arouri, 57, was killed in a drone attack in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh along with five other individuals, with Israeli and US officials unofficially confirming Tel Aviv’s responsibility.Monday sees Antony Blinken hold talks in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, after which he will be traveling to Israel.The secretary of state said he would tell Israeli officials that it is imperative they do more to prevent civilian casualties. However, bearing in mind that the close US ally had reportedly failed to notify Washington ahead of time of its alleged drone attack on Beirut last week, it is an open question what Tel Aviv's response will be.Military operations in the Gaza Strip will continue until all Israeli hostages are returned, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday at a meeting with the families of people held hostage by the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.Furthermore, Antony Blinken's trip comes as sources in the Biden White House were cited as voicing fears on Sunday that Israel would launch a major assault on Lebanon in the coming days. Israeli media also indicated that the IDF has reportedly already drawn up strike plans for Lebanon, Israel’s neighbor to the north, after withdrawing troops from the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “destroy” the Palestinian group Hamas in the enclave, but the IDF ground troops have faced heavy casualties, despite Israeli air strikes racking up a death toll of over 22,000 in the territory, including mostly women and children.“It is in no one’s interest – not Israel’s, not the region’s, not the world’s – for this conflict to spread beyond Gaza,” said Matt Miller, a spokesman for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/blinkens-gaza-diplomacy-reflects-arrogance-amateurism-of-biden-administration-1116007575.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/us-reportedly-fears-new-israel-lebanon-war-after-netanyahu-struggles-in-gaza-1116046432.html

gaza strip

united arab emirates

saudi arabia

israel

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

israeli palestinian conflict, gaza strip conflict, antony blinken middle east trip, israel-lebanon war, israel-lebanon clashes,