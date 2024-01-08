International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/ukraine-may-have-just-a-months-worth-of-ammo-left-french-colonel-1116056400.html
Ukraine May Have Just a Month’s Worth of Ammo Left: French Colonel
Ukraine May Have Just a Month’s Worth of Ammo Left: French Colonel
France has spent over €3.2 billion ($3.5 billion US) arming and training Ukraine’s military for NATO’s proxy war against Russia, sending artillery and mortars, armored vehicles, small arms, mines, and SCALP missiles – the French equivalent of the Storm Shadow cruise missile which Kiev has used extensively to terror bomb cities in the Donbass.
2024-01-08T13:21+0000
2024-01-08T13:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
joe biden
military & intelligence
mike johnson
ukraine
russia
nato
france
shells
artillery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116056062_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ee635d8bf5bfb75a82afee2ac53e5e51.jpg
Ukraine may have just a month’s worth of ammunition left, former French Marine Troops Colonel and military analyst Peer de Jong has said.The retired officer believes both the Russian and Ukrainian armies are striving to stabilize the front and carry out strategic strikes, but this requires the appropriate capabilities, with Russia showing its superiority in a “war of attrition” designed to “exhaust” Ukrainian morale and military resources as Kiev grows ever more dependent on support from abroad.De Jong’s estimate has been corroborated by the latest Western media reports and statements by politicians about the dire situation at the front, with Ukraine’s deputy prime minister telling the Wall Street Journal in a report published Monday that Kiev has been using FPV drones instead of artillery because it doesn’t have enough shells, with Ukrainian forces firing one or two rounds for every five or six Russian ones.The newspaper also completed an analysis of the strategic situation last week, showing that Russia’s military budget and weapons production capabilities have jumped dramatically over the past two years, while Ukraine’s have remained virtually stagnant and becoming “no match for a much larger- Russian military-industrial complex running at full steam.”Western military, economic and humanitarian aid deliveries have plunged dramatically since last June, and the issue has turned into a major subject of debate in Washington – Kiev’s main sponsor, amid President Biden’s request for another $61 billion in support.“What’s the endgame in Ukraine? What is our strategy? What is the objective? How will we have proper oversight over these precious taxpayer dollars? Remembering of course, as I just noted, we have $34 trillion in federal debt. This is a very serious matter, to send money to Ukraine to assist them in their conflict, we effectively have to borrow it from somewhere else,” Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said in an interview Sunday.US and European officials have warned repeatedly that Ukraine’s military would be “certain to fail” against Russia without further cash injections by NATO, explicitly confirming Moscow’s characterization of the Ukrainian crisis as a “proxy war” between Russia and the Western bloc.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/ukraine-running-law-on-air-defense-supplies-as-russia-steps-up-attacks-1115990324.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/germany-sends-ammo-for-leopard-tanks-marder-fighting-vehicles-to-ukraine-1115984882.html
ukraine
russia
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116056062_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c9f466e24e88f85ee0f7e54d8453cb62.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
when will ukraine war end, when will nato support for ukraine end
when will ukraine war end, when will nato support for ukraine end

Ukraine May Have Just a Month’s Worth of Ammo Left: French Colonel

13:21 GMT 08.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / LIONEL BONAVENTUREAn employee walks at the workshop of the "Forges de Tarbes" which produces 155mm shells, the munition for French Caesar artillery guns in use by the Ukrainian armed forces, in Tarbes, southwestern France, on April 4, 2023.
An employee walks at the workshop of the Forges de Tarbes which produces 155mm shells, the munition for French Caesar artillery guns in use by the Ukrainian armed forces, in Tarbes, southwestern France, on April 4, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / LIONEL BONAVENTURE
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
France has spent over €3.2 billion ($3.5 billion US) arming and training Ukraine’s military for NATO’s proxy war against Russia, sending artillery and mortars, armored vehicles, small arms, mines, and SCALP missiles – the French equivalent of the Storm Shadow cruise missile which Kiev has used extensively to terror bomb cities in the Donbass.
Ukraine may have just a month’s worth of ammunition left, former French Marine Troops Colonel and military analyst Peer de Jong has said.
“Obviously no one knows the storage level of ammunition, but when we talk about the medium term, it’s around a month maximum. I believe they have about a month’s worth of ammunition, which for the Ukrainians is too little, because a month gives them until mid-February, and mid-February will still be the height of winter,” de Jong said in interview with French TV.
The retired officer believes both the Russian and Ukrainian armies are striving to stabilize the front and carry out strategic strikes, but this requires the appropriate capabilities, with Russia showing its superiority in a “war of attrition” designed to “exhaust” Ukrainian morale and military resources as Kiev grows ever more dependent on support from abroad.
De Jong’s estimate has been corroborated by the latest Western media reports and statements by politicians about the dire situation at the front, with Ukraine’s deputy prime minister telling the Wall Street Journal in a report published Monday that Kiev has been using FPV drones instead of artillery because it doesn’t have enough shells, with Ukrainian forces firing one or two rounds for every five or six Russian ones.
A crew of Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet is on mission in the Russian special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine ‘Running Low’ on Air Defense Supplies as Russia Steps Up Attacks
5 January, 14:10 GMT
The newspaper also completed an analysis of the strategic situation last week, showing that Russia’s military budget and weapons production capabilities have jumped dramatically over the past two years, while Ukraine’s have remained virtually stagnant and becoming “no match for a much larger- Russian military-industrial complex running at full steam.”
Western military, economic and humanitarian aid deliveries have plunged dramatically since last June, and the issue has turned into a major subject of debate in Washington – Kiev’s main sponsor, amid President Biden’s request for another $61 billion in support.
“What’s the endgame in Ukraine? What is our strategy? What is the objective? How will we have proper oversight over these precious taxpayer dollars? Remembering of course, as I just noted, we have $34 trillion in federal debt. This is a very serious matter, to send money to Ukraine to assist them in their conflict, we effectively have to borrow it from somewhere else,” Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said in an interview Sunday.
US and European officials have warned repeatedly that Ukraine’s military would be “certain to fail” against Russia without further cash injections by NATO, explicitly confirming Moscow’s characterization of the Ukrainian crisis as a “proxy war” between Russia and the Western bloc.
Leopard 2 battle tank - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Germany Sends Ammo for Leopard Tanks, Marder Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine
5 January, 06:13 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала