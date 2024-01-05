https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/germany-sends-ammo-for-leopard-tanks-marder-fighting-vehicles-to-ukraine-1115984882.html

Germany Sends Ammo for Leopard Tanks, Marder Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine

Germany has supplied another batch of military assistance to Ukraine, including ammunition for Leopard 2 main battle tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, Skynex air defense system and other equipment, the German government said.

"Delivered military support to Ukraine: ... ammunition for LEOPARD 2 A6, 90 infantry fighting vehicles MARDER with ammunition and spare parts ... IRIS-T SLM missiles, 1 air defence system SKYNEX with ammunition, 8 air surveillance radar TRML-4D, 44,970 rounds 155mm ammunition," the German government said in a statement on Thursday. Berlin's military shipment to Kiev also included 16 mine clearing tanks Wisent 1, 14 bridge-laying tanks Beaver with spare parts, 212 drone detection systems, 56 ground surveillance radars Go12, 358 vehicles, including trucks, mini-buses, all-terrain vehicles, and 305 assault rifles MK with 47.85 million rounds of ammunition for firearms, the statement read. Germany's arms exports increased by 40% in 2023 and reached a record 11.71 billion euros ($13 billion) as of mid-December 2023, the DPA news agency reported, citing the German Economy Ministry. More than a third of approved arms exports, or 4.15 billion euros worth of weapons, were intended for Ukraine, followed by Norway with 1.2 billion euros, Hungary with 1.03 billion euros and others, the news agency reported. Western countries, including member states of the European Union, have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.Moscow also repeatedly stressed that any Western military equipment used by Ukraine would eventually be decimated by Russian Armed Forces.

