German Farmers Protest Economic Policy Forced by Failed Sanctions on Russia

An analyst says the economic consequences of Western support for Ukraine have caused a “crack” in European society.

Germany was rocked by protests from farmers Monday over a planned cut in agricultural subsidies. Analyst Elijah Magnier says the continent’s mounting economic problems stem from failed Western sanctions against Russia.The protests are “related to the war in Ukraine and the consequences of the war in Ukraine,” said Magnier.Magnier said economic difficulties throughout Europe are leading to the election of “right-wing leaders.”“All that is because people are fed up with the policy of their leaders and the increase of taxes and the lift of subsidies,” he concluded, “like the German farmers and like the farmers in the Netherlands and all these other consequences of our policy towards Russia and our involvement in Ukraine and the Ukraine war, thinking that we could strip off Russia from all its resources and we end up paying all that we have accumulated throughout the centuries from stealing [from] other continents.”

