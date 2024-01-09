https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/german-farmers-protest-economic-policy-forced-by-failed-sanctions-on-russia-1116069365.html
German Farmers Protest Economic Policy Forced by Failed Sanctions on Russia
German Farmers Protest Economic Policy Forced by Failed Sanctions on Russia
An analyst says the economic consequences of Western support for Ukraine have caused a “crack” in European society.
2024-01-09T04:03+0000
2024-01-09T04:03+0000
2024-01-09T04:18+0000
russian economy under sanctions
german economy
economic crisis
europe energy prices
energy prices
germany
farmers
taxes
strike
fuel tax
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116051024_23:0:3664:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_72aa94fb0a8e402fe380d420f294432f.jpg
Germany was rocked by protests from farmers Monday over a planned cut in agricultural subsidies. Analyst Elijah Magnier says the continent’s mounting economic problems stem from failed Western sanctions against Russia.The protests are “related to the war in Ukraine and the consequences of the war in Ukraine,” said Magnier.Magnier said economic difficulties throughout Europe are leading to the election of “right-wing leaders.”“All that is because people are fed up with the policy of their leaders and the increase of taxes and the lift of subsidies,” he concluded, “like the German farmers and like the farmers in the Netherlands and all these other consequences of our policy towards Russia and our involvement in Ukraine and the Ukraine war, thinking that we could strip off Russia from all its resources and we end up paying all that we have accumulated throughout the centuries from stealing [from] other continents.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/eu-overpaid-185-bln-for-gas-due-to-russia-sanctions--1115419103.html
germany
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116051024_478:0:3209:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_310819e5dae72c400a451c18342d58c1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
energy crisis in europe, gas prices, farmers in germany, tractors block highways in germany, german government, chancellor olaf scholz, subsidies for diesel fuel, preferential taxation of vehicles, agricultural subsidies, sanctions on russia, russian economy under sanctions, eu sanctions, sanctions against russia, eu-russia trade, eu-russia cooperation, eu-russia ties, decline in trade, economic recession, economic crisis, economic decline, russian sanctions, economic restrictions
energy crisis in europe, gas prices, farmers in germany, tractors block highways in germany, german government, chancellor olaf scholz, subsidies for diesel fuel, preferential taxation of vehicles, agricultural subsidies, sanctions on russia, russian economy under sanctions, eu sanctions, sanctions against russia, eu-russia trade, eu-russia cooperation, eu-russia ties, decline in trade, economic recession, economic crisis, economic decline, russian sanctions, economic restrictions
German Farmers Protest Economic Policy Forced by Failed Sanctions on Russia
04:03 GMT 09.01.2024 (Updated: 04:18 GMT 09.01.2024)
An analyst says the economic consequences of Western support for Ukraine have caused a “crack” in European society.
Germany was rocked by protests from farmers Monday over a planned cut in agricultural subsidies. Analyst Elijah Magnier says the continent’s mounting economic problems stem from failed Western sanctions against Russia
.
The protests are “related to the war in Ukraine and the consequences of the war in Ukraine,” said Magnier.
“All the decisions that have been made by the European leaders were incompatible with the necessity of the European population, and will have a boomerang effect.” he added, noting the skyrocketing energy prices throughout the continent. “The first that was hit is the diesel that the farmers use in their machines because, again, of the Nord Stream 2, because we stopped buying the oil and gas from Russia. We're buying it from India, that buys it off Russia, and we buy from Norway and America with… increase of price.”
6 December 2023, 06:44 GMT
Magnier said economic difficulties throughout Europe are leading to the election of “right-wing leaders.”
“What the consequences are today is the rise of right-wing leaders everywhere, like in Italy, back in the Netherlands, and now like in Argentina. And like is going to happen also in Germany and in France. Today, if you run an election in France Marine Le Pen would win, she is right-wing and she would win.”
“All that is because people are fed up with the policy of their leaders and the increase of taxes and the lift of subsidies,” he concluded, “like the German farmers and like the farmers in the Netherlands and all these other consequences of our policy towards Russia and our involvement in Ukraine and the Ukraine war, thinking that we could strip off Russia from all its resources and we end up paying all that we have accumulated throughout the centuries from stealing [from] other continents.”