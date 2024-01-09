https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/no-adults-in-the-room-why-pentagon-chiefs-absence-went-unnoticed-by-team-biden-1116079961.html

No Adults in the Room: Why Pentagon Chief's Absence Went Unnoticed by Team Biden

No Adults in the Room: Why Pentagon Chief's Absence Went Unnoticed by Team Biden

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s secret hospitalization has raised questions about who was in charge of the nation's defense and security for over a week.

2024-01-09T18:01+0000

2024-01-09T18:01+0000

2024-01-09T18:01+0000

us

analysis

opinion

lloyd austin

palestine-israel conflict

red sea crisis

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

biden administration

nord stream

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096207751_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_81c0b646ce07f119e3b365cd2bda7b8a.jpg

Austin underwent an initial medical procedure on December 22. Then on on January 1, the defense secretary suffered severe pain and was admitted to the intensive care at Walter Reed military hospital in Maryland.Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks assumed some of Austin's duties on January 2 — alth0uogh she had no idea what had happened to him at that time. She was only informed of his hospitalization on January 4.The White House was also kept in the dark for days about Austin's condition. Although General C. Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was told on January 2 that the Pentagon chief was in hospital, for some reason he failed to inform the White House.The affair has quickly blossomed into a scandal, with top Democrats raising concerns about Austin's secret hospitalization and Republicans calling on the Pentagon chief to resign."I remain concerned that vital chain of command and notification procedures were not followed while the Secretary was under medical care," Chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I) said in an official statement on Monday. "He is taking responsibility for the situation, but this was a serious incident and there needs to be transparency and accountability from the Department."The crux of the matter is that Austin virtually "vanished" at the time when Washington risked getting bogged in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and subsequent Red Sea crisis. The US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian, which has been taking place since December, is facing challenges as major shippers are increasingly trying to avoid the Red Sea, where Houthi insurgents are targeting Israel-linked vessels in a bid to force Tel Aviv into halting the bloodbath in Gaza. At the same time, the US is targeting pro-Palestinian Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria fanning tensions even further.In addition, the Pentagon has the Ukrainian conflict on its plate, let alone the Biden administration's effort to militarize the Taiwan Island in a clear defiance of China's warnings. Beijing considers Taiwan as the People's Republic's sovereign territory. This is against this backdrop the obvious lack of communication in the US executive branch has occurred.Still, there is more to the Austin hospitalization case than meets the eye, according to Rasmussen: the State Department appears to have been involved in "micromanagement" when it comes to military affairs.Instead of bringing 'the adults into the room', the Biden administration appears to have complicated matters even further, the military expert said. The fiasco evokes strong memories of Team Biden's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as the failed Ukrainian counteroffensive — funded and supported by the US and NATO.Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh's story of the White House misleading CIA operatives about the Nord Stream sabotage also comes to mind. The investigative journalist said seasoned CIA veterans were seriously concerned about the Biden administration's apparent decision to blow up the pipelines, since it could have been interpreted by Russia as a declaration of war. Reports also suggest that some Pentagon officials are also concerned about the potential risks associated with Washington's involvement in the Kiev regime's military campaign against Russia."We've got a lack of process and a lack of communications, and those things need to be seriously looked at especially in our current environment with tensions with Russia and Ukraine, we've got tensions in the Middle East that could explode, and easily could bring in Hezbollah and Iran. We've got tensions, ramping up with China as well," he added. "It's been a complete nightmare as far as the foreign policy aspects of this administration."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/iran-warns-us-against-adventurism-after-parking-frigate-in-red-sea-1116076485.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/west-bites-bullets-admits-to-striking-success-of-russias-military-triumphs-in-ukraine-1116071990.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230211/why-hershs-nord-stream-bombshell-may-become-legal-nightmare-for-team-biden--its-nordic-allies-1107344300.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/criticism-over-secrecy-of-pentagon-chiefs-hospitalization-mounts-as-austin-takes-responsibility-1116025547.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

lloyd austin, lloyd austin hospitalization, austin hospitalization scandal, biden administration, lack of communication in biden administration, middle east, israel-hamas war, red sea crisis, war in ukraine, taiwanese election, us foreign policy, criticsm of austin, criticism of biden administration's foreign policy