https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/west-bites-bullets-admits-to-striking-success-of-russias-military-triumphs-in-ukraine-1116071990.html
West Bites Bullets, Admits to 'Striking Success' of Russia's Military Triumphs in Ukraine
West Bites Bullets, Admits to 'Striking Success' of Russia's Military Triumphs in Ukraine
Russian forces are swiftly demolishing Ukraine's defense industry facilities that have been developed over a considerable period of time, wrote retired Royal Air Force Vice Marshal Sean Bell in an article for Sky News.
2024-01-09T11:50+0000
2024-01-09T11:50+0000
2024-01-09T11:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sky news
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russia
kiev
sean bell
military industry
military-industrial complex
foreign military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116072138_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_39891bde23a2f2e41c971a0d455e6f89.jpg
After nearly two years of high-intensity conflict, Ukraine and its Western "donors" face significant ammunition supply challenges.According to the expert, without constant military support from the West, Ukraine is "destined to become overwhelmed" by Russia.In early January, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Moscow's forces had targeted Ukrainian defense industry facilities in Kiev and its suburbs, including those involved in missile production.Since October 10, 2022, Russian forces have launched missile attacks on energy facilities, defense industries, military command and communications centers across Ukraine.As Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the time, the first assualt was a response to the Kiev regime's terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge. Since then, air-raid alerts have sounded on a daily basis in Ukrainian regions, sometimes throughout the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/russia-strikes-ukrainian-military-facilities-with-kinzhal-missiles-mod-1116052314.html
ukraine
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116072138_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_012bb058669006327360a3d1284affcf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia ukraine summary, us aid to ukraine, russian strike on ukraine, russian strike on ukrainian ammo depot, russian strike on ukrainian troops, kinzhal missile, kinzhal missile vs patriot, kinzhal missile system, kyiv drowned in feces
russia ukraine summary, us aid to ukraine, russian strike on ukraine, russian strike on ukrainian ammo depot, russian strike on ukrainian troops, kinzhal missile, kinzhal missile vs patriot, kinzhal missile system, kyiv drowned in feces
West Bites Bullets, Admits to 'Striking Success' of Russia's Military Triumphs in Ukraine
Russian forces are swiftly demolishing Ukraine's defense industry facilities that have been developed over a considerable period of time, wrote retired Royal Air Force Vice Marshal Sean Bell in an article for Sky News.
After nearly two years of high-intensity conflict, Ukraine and its Western "donors" face significant ammunition supply challenges.
"Ukraine has a fledgling industrial base that is very vulnerable to Russian missile attacks – it takes months to build manufacturing capability, and a single strike by Russia to destroy it," he said.
According to the expert, without constant military support from the West
, Ukraine is "destined to become overwhelmed
" by Russia.
“Russia has a huge defense industrial base that has shifted on to a war footing, funded by huge oil revenues. Russia is rearming, and fast,” he noted.
In early January, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Moscow's forces had targeted Ukrainian defense industry facilities
in Kiev and its suburbs, including those involved in missile production.
Since October 10, 2022, Russian forces have launched missile attacks on energy facilities, defense industries, military command and communications centers across Ukraine.
As Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the time, the first assualt was a response to the Kiev regime's terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge
. Since then, air-raid alerts have sounded on a daily basis in Ukrainian regions, sometimes throughout the country.