West Bites Bullets, Admits to 'Striking Success' of Russia's Military Triumphs in Ukraine

Russian forces are swiftly demolishing Ukraine's defense industry facilities that have been developed over a considerable period of time, wrote retired Royal Air Force Vice Marshal Sean Bell in an article for Sky News.

After nearly two years of high-intensity conflict, Ukraine and its Western "donors" face significant ammunition supply challenges.According to the expert, without constant military support from the West, Ukraine is "destined to become overwhelmed" by Russia.In early January, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Moscow's forces had targeted Ukrainian defense industry facilities in Kiev and its suburbs, including those involved in missile production.Since October 10, 2022, Russian forces have launched missile attacks on energy facilities, defense industries, military command and communications centers across Ukraine.As Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the time, the first assualt was a response to the Kiev regime's terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge. Since then, air-raid alerts have sounded on a daily basis in Ukrainian regions, sometimes throughout the country.

