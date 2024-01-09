https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/russias-air-defense-destroys-ukrainian-drone-missile-over-belgorod-region-1116084482.html
Russia's Air Defense Destroys Ukrainian Drone, Missile Over Belgorod Region
Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone and a Uragan MLRS missile over the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.
"On January 9 at about 19:30 Moscow time [16:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an Uragan multiple launch rocket system and an aircraft-type UAV against objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented," the statement said. The ministry added that one missile and a drone were destroyed by the air defense systems on duty over the Belgorod region.
20:03 GMT 09.01.2024 (Updated: 20:04 GMT 09.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone and a Uragan MLRS missile over the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.
"On January 9 at about 19:30 Moscow time [16:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack
using an Uragan multiple launch rocket system and an aircraft-type UAV against objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented," the statement said.
The ministry added that one missile and a drone were destroyed by the air defense systems on duty over the Belgorod region.