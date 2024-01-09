International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's Air Defense Destroys Ukrainian Drone, Missile Over Belgorod Region
Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone and a Uragan MLRS missile over the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.
"On January 9 at about 19:30 Moscow time [16:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an Uragan multiple launch rocket system and an aircraft-type UAV against objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented," the statement said. The ministry added that one missile and a drone were destroyed by the air defense systems on duty over the Belgorod region.
Russia's Air Defense Destroys Ukrainian Drone, Missile Over Belgorod Region

20:03 GMT 09.01.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone and a Uragan MLRS missile over the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.
"On January 9 at about 19:30 Moscow time [16:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an Uragan multiple launch rocket system and an aircraft-type UAV against objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented," the statement said.
The ministry added that one missile and a drone were destroyed by the air defense systems on duty over the Belgorod region.
Заголовок открываемого материала