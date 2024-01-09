https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/russias-air-defense-destroys-ukrainian-drone-missile-over-belgorod-region-1116084482.html

Russia's Air Defense Destroys Ukrainian Drone, Missile Over Belgorod Region

Russia's Air Defense Destroys Ukrainian Drone, Missile Over Belgorod Region

Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone and a Uragan MLRS missile over the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

2024-01-09T20:03+0000

2024-01-09T20:03+0000

2024-01-09T20:04+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine crisis

russia

russian defense ministry

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

drone warfare

russia's belgorod shelled by ukraine

belgorod region

belgorod

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105245/77/1052457711_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_2c0aab0b15d828b8ffda88883d2fdc9d.jpg

"On January 9 at about 19:30 Moscow time [16:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an Uragan multiple launch rocket system and an aircraft-type UAV against objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented," the statement said. The ministry added that one missile and a drone were destroyed by the air defense systems on duty over the Belgorod region.

russia

belgorod region

belgorod

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

drone warfare, drone attack, drone strike, terrorist attack, uav attack, ukrainian shelling, shelling of civilians, belgorod, why did ukraine attack belgorod, are there any military targets in belgorod russia, drone warfare, drone attack, drone strike, terrorist attack, uav attack, civilian infrastructure, ukraine kills civilians, civilian casualties