Three People Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Belgorod - Governor

Three people were injured in the Ukrainian shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod on Monday evening, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

2024-01-08T20:16+0000

Earlier in the day, the Russian armed forces prevented Ukraine's attempt to carry out a terrorist attack with the use of the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) by destroying 10 rockets over Russia's Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said. One woman sustained shrapnel wounds to her back, a man has shrapnel wounds to his chest, back and forearm, and another man has shrapnel wounds to his chest and an arm, the governor said, adding that all those injured were receiving necessary medical assistance and being transported to hospital.

