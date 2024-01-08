https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/three-people-injured-in-ukrainian-shelling-of-russias-belgorod---governor-1116064330.html
Three People Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Belgorod - Governor
Three people were injured in the Ukrainian shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod on Monday evening, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Earlier in the day, the Russian armed forces prevented Ukraine's attempt to carry out a terrorist attack with the use of the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) by destroying 10 rockets over Russia's Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people were injured in the Ukrainian shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod on Monday evening, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Earlier in the day, the Russian armed forces prevented Ukraine's attempt to carry out a terrorist attack
with the use of the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) by destroying 10 rockets over Russia's Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Emergency services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground. According to preliminary data, three people were injured," Gladkov said on Telegram.
One woman sustained shrapnel wounds to her back, a man has shrapnel wounds to his chest, back and forearm, and another man has shrapnel wounds to his chest and an arm, the governor said, adding that all those injured were receiving necessary medical assistance and being transported to hospital.
"In the city, windows in apartments in two residential buildings were shattered. Windows in a private home were also broken, and three cars were damaged by shrapnel. Four trucks in an industrial parking lot caught fire. They have now been extinguished by emergency services. The roof of another private home in the area was damaged," Gladkov said.
