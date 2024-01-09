https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/us-defense-sec-treated-for-prostate-cancer-but-prognosis-remains-excellent-docs-reveal-1116084328.html

US Defense Sec Treated for Prostate Cancer But Prognosis Remains 'Excellent', Docs Reveal

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin underwent a minimally invasive surgical procedure last month to treat prostate cancer.

The joint statement issued by his medical team further stated that Austin's prognosis remains excellent."As part of Secretary Austin’s routinely recommended health screening, he has undergone regular prostate specific antigen (PSA) surveillance. Changes in his laboratory evaluation in early December 2023 identified prostate cancer which required treatment," the statement said. "His prostate cancer was detected early, and his prognosis is excellent." According to Walter Reed officials, Austin's hospitalization in early January occurred due to health issues following his surgery in late December to treat his cancer. It was noted that the complications included "nausea with severe abdominal, hip, and leg pain" in addition to a diagnosed urinary tract infection."Further evaluation revealed abdominal fluid collections impairing the function of his small intestines. This resulted in the back up of his intestinal contents which was treated by placing a tube through his nose to drain his stomach," the release detailed.Austin's infection has since cleared and he continues to make progress toward a full recovery, but the process may be slow, officials added.Moments after the release was publicly issued, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, who serves as the Pentagon press secretary, held a briefing and revealed that the Defense Department has since undertaken a 30-day review process to ensure transparency policies are authority transfers are clarified to avoid any further issues.Asked about the delay in information during the Tuesday briefing, Ryder cited delegation shortfalls and doubled down on statements that the department would be implementing new measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

