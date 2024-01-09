International
US Defense Sec Treated for Prostate Cancer But Prognosis Remains 'Excellent', Docs Reveal
US Defense Sec Treated for Prostate Cancer But Prognosis Remains 'Excellent', Docs Reveal
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin underwent a minimally invasive surgical procedure last month to treat prostate cancer.
The joint statement issued by his medical team further stated that Austin's prognosis remains excellent."As part of Secretary Austin’s routinely recommended health screening, he has undergone regular prostate specific antigen (PSA) surveillance. Changes in his laboratory evaluation in early December 2023 identified prostate cancer which required treatment," the statement said. "His prostate cancer was detected early, and his prognosis is excellent." According to Walter Reed officials, Austin's hospitalization in early January occurred due to health issues following his surgery in late December to treat his cancer. It was noted that the complications included "nausea with severe abdominal, hip, and leg pain" in addition to a diagnosed urinary tract infection."Further evaluation revealed abdominal fluid collections impairing the function of his small intestines. This resulted in the back up of his intestinal contents which was treated by placing a tube through his nose to drain his stomach," the release detailed.Austin's infection has since cleared and he continues to make progress toward a full recovery, but the process may be slow, officials added.Moments after the release was publicly issued, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, who serves as the Pentagon press secretary, held a briefing and revealed that the Defense Department has since undertaken a 30-day review process to ensure transparency policies are authority transfers are clarified to avoid any further issues.Asked about the delay in information during the Tuesday briefing, Ryder cited delegation shortfalls and doubled down on statements that the department would be implementing new measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
US Defense Sec Treated for Prostate Cancer But Prognosis Remains 'Excellent', Docs Reveal

20:04 GMT 09.01.2024
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin underwent a minimally invasive surgical procedure last month to treat prostate cancer, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center officials said in a statement released by the Pentagon on Tuesday.
The joint statement issued by his medical team further stated that Austin's prognosis remains excellent.
"As part of Secretary Austin’s routinely recommended health screening, he has undergone regular prostate specific antigen (PSA) surveillance. Changes in his laboratory evaluation in early December 2023 identified prostate cancer which required treatment," the statement said. "His prostate cancer was detected early, and his prognosis is excellent."
According to Walter Reed officials, Austin's hospitalization in early January occurred due to health issues following his surgery in late December to treat his cancer. It was noted that the complications included "nausea with severe abdominal, hip, and leg pain" in addition to a diagnosed urinary tract infection.
"Further evaluation revealed abdominal fluid collections impairing the function of his small intestines. This resulted in the back up of his intestinal contents which was treated by placing a tube through his nose to drain his stomach," the release detailed.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a plenary session at the 19th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, Asia's annual defense and security forum, in Singapore, Saturday, June 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2024
Analysis
No Adults in the Room: Why Pentagon Chief's Absence Went Unnoticed by Team Biden
18:01 GMT
Austin's infection has since cleared and he continues to make progress toward a full recovery, but the process may be slow, officials added.
Moments after the release was publicly issued, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, who serves as the Pentagon press secretary, held a briefing and revealed that the Defense Department has since undertaken a 30-day review process to ensure transparency policies are authority transfers are clarified to avoid any further issues.

Since revelations on Austin's state were made on January 5, reports have detailed that US President Joe Biden was not notified of his defense secretary's hospital stay for three days, and that few within government leadership were ever made aware of the Pentagon chief's procedure.

After Biden was informed on January 4, military service secretaries and Congress were apprised the following day.

Asked about the delay in information during the Tuesday briefing, Ryder cited delegation shortfalls and doubled down on statements that the department would be implementing new measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
