US Will Only Be Thrown Out of Iraq Kicking and Screaming: Here's Why

The Iraqi government announced plans to start formal talks with Washington about ending the US-led anti-terrorism coalition’s mission in the country last week after the US killed a prominent militia leader in Baghdad. The Pentagon says the US isn’t going anywhere. A leading Middle East expert told Sputnik why the US is so reluctant to leave.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder told reporters Monday that he was “not aware of any plans” by the US to withdraw from Iraq.“We continue to remain very focused on the Defeat ISIS* mission under CJTF-OIR, as we advise and assist the Iraqis. And as you’ve heard us say many times before, we’re there at the invitation of the government of Iraq,” Ryder said.Ryder’s remarks follow an announcement by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani last Friday indicating that he would set up a dialogue with Washington on the removal of all American forces from the country after a US airstrike killed militia commander Mushtaq Taleb al-Saidi. Al-Saidi was the leader of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, an Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces-affiliated militia which helped rout Daesh* and other terrorists across Syria and Iraq between 2013 and 2017.Al-Muhandis and Soleimani’s killing in 2020 was followed by a demand from Iraq’s parliament that all US forces in the country be expelled, but Washington resisted and reclassified its operations from a ‘combat mission’ to a ‘train, assist and advise’ capacity, a move Iraq’s government at the time was ultimately forced to acquiesce to.It remains to be seen whether the al-Sudani government, which came to power in October of 2022 after a year-long political crisis, will be able to succeed where its predecessors failed.‘US Will Drag Its Feet’If the US leaves Iraq it will not be by its own volition, Hossein Askari, professor emeritus at George Washington University specializing in Middle Eastern political and economic affairs, told Sputnik.Furthermore, the academic believes that “behind the scenes,” the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, while they may have major policy differences with Washington, are fearful of growing cooperation between Iran and Iraq amid their own military weakness, and would hence prefer that the US remains in Iraq indefinitely.Given these factors, getting the US to withdraw its contingent of about 2,500 troops completely from the country seems next to impossible, in the observer’s view.Iraq would have to “publicly humiliate the US about not leaving in the eyes of the world before the US leaves Iraq altogether. Remember, America has spent much blood and treasure in Iraq. It needs to justify its historic mistake,” the scholar stressed.As for America’s justification for its presence – fighting terrorism, Dr. Askari believes the US role is “marginal” at best, and constitutes more of an “excuse” than a genuine reason. “If you look back, General Soleimani was important in this fight [against terrorism, ed.], yet the United States assassinated him,” he recalled.Iraq’s government is taking a major risk in announcing plans to speak with Washington about the US-led coalition’s withdrawal, the academic said, since if Baghdad comes out and asks point blank and the US simply refuses it will potentially make “a mockery of Iraq’s sovereignty.”Asked what options Baghdad has to really force Washington’s hand, Dr. Askari said “Iraqi politicians have to be united and demand US withdrawal and much more publicly. The US must be embarrassed in the eyes of the world as an occupying power before it leaves. Ultimately, Iraq may have to quietly threaten the US about taking it to the UN Security Council. Such a threat would immediately sway the US that it was time to leave because if Iraq made the threat public, then GCC rulers would be embarrassed and could follow and do the same.”* Also known as Daesh or ISIL, a terrorist group which attempted to create a self-proclaimed ‘caliphate’ across the Middle East between 2014 and 2017 before being wiped off the map by an unlikely counterterrorism coalition.

