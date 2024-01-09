https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/watch-russian-servicemen-fine-tune-their-combat-skills--1116071893.html
Watch Russian Servicemen Fine-tune Their Combat Skills
he Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing assault detachments from the Yug Battlegroup undergoing drills at unique training grounds.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing assault detachments belonging to Battlegroup Yug undergoing training exercises.In the footage of the drills, Russian servicemen can be observed honing their close quarters combat skills, undergoing training in the use of new small arms, large-caliber machine guns, and man-portable grenade launchers. The exercises prioritize establishing cohesion and effective communication with the command post.Personnel get continual enhanced training on a rotational basis, the MoD revealed. All instructors have extensive experience of combat operations in Russia’s special military operation zone in Ukraine and in other armed conflicts.
Watch Russian Servicemen Fine-tune Their Combat Skills
Russian servicemen from Battlegroup Yug have been engaged in intensive drills designed for honing their active combat skills.
The Russian Ministry of Defense
(MoD) has released footage showing assault detachments belonging to Battlegroup Yug undergoing training exercises.
In the footage of the drills, Russian servicemen can be observed honing their close quarters combat skills, undergoing training in the use of new small arms, large-caliber machine guns, and man-portable grenade launchers. The exercises prioritize establishing cohesion and effective communication with the command post.
Personnel get continual enhanced training on a rotational basis, the MoD revealed. All instructors have extensive experience of combat operations in Russia’s special military operation zone in Ukraine and in other armed conflicts.