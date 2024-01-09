https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/watch-russian-su-34-jet-strike-ukrainian-stronghold-in-northern-dpr-with-500-kg-bombs-1116060861.html

Watch Russian Su-34 Jet Strike Ukrainian Stronghold in Northern DPR With 500 Kg Bombs

Russian Army Aviation and the Aerospace Forces have had to use heavy firepower to target Ukrainian positions in the occupied portion of Donetsk region – which have been heavily fortified over the course of nearly eight straight years between 2015 and 2022.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber striking Ukrainian positions in Krasny Liman in the northern, occupied portion of the Donetsk People’s Republic with super-heavy high explosive bombs.The video shows the aircraft being prepared for launch at an undisclosed airfield somewhere in Russia, fitted with four deadly FAB-500 500-kilogram general purpose air-dropped bombs. As the strike aircraft travels down the runway, it can be seen that the bombs have been equipped with modules designed to correct the otherwise unguided bomb mid-flight if necessary.After takeoff, an interior shot of the cockpit shows that the aircraft flying toward the target area above cloud cover. After the plane dropped its bombs, the targeting indicator showed two massive explosions on the ground in the target area, with the aircraft then heading back to base and touching down sometime after nightfall.The military did not provide any information about when the footage was shot. Earlier, the MoD announced that it had carried out large-scale strikes across Ukraine targeting military production facilities, as well as over two hundred separate targets containing concentrations of Ukrainian troops and equipment concentrations and artillery positions.Developed through the 1980s and introduced into service with the Russian military in 2014, the Sukhoi Su-34 is a 4++ generation aircraft equipped with technology and armaments also appearing on Russian fifth generation military jets.

