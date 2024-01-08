https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/russia-strikes-ukrainian-military-facilities-with-kinzhal-missiles-mod-1116052314.html

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military Facilities With Kinzhal Missiles - MoD

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military Facilities With Kinzhal Missiles - MoD

Russia dramatically ramped up missile strikes targeting Ukraine's energy and military infrastructure in late December, attacking ammunition and fuel depots... 08.01.2024, Sputnik International

2024-01-08T10:20+0000

2024-01-08T10:20+0000

2024-01-08T11:00+0000

russia

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

ministry of defense

ukrainian armed forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115874208_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_225941839da7f19e1d2f48afaa1cf2cc.jpg

Russia has launched a new round of strikes against Ukrainian military targets, including military production facilities and a decision-making center, using Kinzhal missiles and other precision weapons, the Ministry of Defense has announced.The operation included missile, artillery and drone attacks against Ukrainian forces in 108 separate areas and against 113 artillery units and firing positions. They included a strike on a facility known to be used as a meeting place by commanders of Ukraine's 101st Territorial Defense Brigade.The MoD's report follows reports by Ukrainian media Monday morning of air raid sirens and explosions in Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Khmelnitsky, Krivoy Rog and other cities and regions. Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny confirmed that Russian strikes had hit infrastructure, industrial and military facilities, but did not elaborate on the targets.Russia dramatically ramped up its strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, military bases, military production facilities, and decision-making centers last month, in the wake of Ukrainian attacks on Russian Black Sea Fleet assets using NATO-provided naval and aerial drones. Kiev responded with terror bombings against cities and settlements in the Donbass and Belgorod, with Moscow firing back with further attacks on targets in Ukrainian rear areas.Russia first began targeting Ukrainian energy, defense sector, command and communications infrastructure in October 2022 after a Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Bridge, but the military has sought to avoid targeting residential buildings or social infrastructure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/us-will-soon-be-unable-to-deliver-missiles-for-patriot-systems-to-ukraine-1116017735.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/us-house-speaker-criticizes-white-house-for-lack-of-strategy-on-ukraine-conflict-1116042665.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

russia, ukraine, ministry of defense, ukrainian armed forces