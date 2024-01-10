https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/1116090768.html

Israel's Drone War: How IDF Uses UAVs in Gaza

Israel's Drone War: How IDF Uses UAVs in Gaza

Fighting between the Israel Defense Forces and Hamas-led Palestinian militants in Gaza is shaping up to be among the deadliest-ever Arab-Israeli conflicts in the Jewish State's 75-year history. Israel is using a number of technologies, including unmanned aerial vehicles, to try to reduce attrition.

2024-01-10T12:55+0000

2024-01-10T12:55+0000

2024-01-10T12:55+0000

multimedia

israel

tel aviv

middle east

israel defense forces (idf)

hamas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0a/1116090938_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4ac02ac3fa8e9ca8cd2b6ac180bacb64.jpg

The IDF officially confirmed in late December that over 500 of its troops, along with nearly 60 police officers and ten Shin Bet intelligence personnel, had been killed to date since October 7, with hundreds more injured. With Israel's ground campaign in Gaza facing growing casualties, the IDF announced a "new phase" of the conflict this week featuring fewer sweeping deployments and more "targeted" raids and "surgical missions" - which apparently also includes a campaign of assassinations of Hamas leaders both in Israel and abroad. Hamas and its allies have taken the news as a sign that Tel Aviv's much-touted ground campaign in Gaza has been bogged down.Israel has long seen reconnaissance, kamikaze and long-range strike drones as a key component of its military strategy, and is one of a handful of nations with a well-developed domestic drone development and production capability. Throughout the Gaza campaign and particularly amid the ground forces' advance, the IDF has turned to drones to be its troops' eyes and ears in the search for hidden Hamas fighters and tunnels in the ruins of the Palestinian enclave's cities.The IDF has access to over a dozen different kinds of drones, from IAI Harpy loitering munitions and to IAI Heron medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance vehicles, small IAI Bird-Eye mini-UAVs used for military and paramilitary intelligence gathering, and General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper-style long-range strike drones called the Elbit Hermes 900.

israel

tel aviv

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

why is israel using drones in gaza, what types of drones is israel using in gaza