https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/house-freedom-caucus-plays-spoiler-as-2024-budget-faces-uncertain-future-1116083277.html
House Freedom Caucus Plays Spoiler as 2024 Budget Faces Uncertain Future
House Freedom Caucus Plays Spoiler as 2024 Budget Faces Uncertain Future
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events domestically and abroad, including the uncertain future of the US government's 2024 budget.
2024-01-10T04:11+0000
2024-01-10T04:11+0000
2024-01-10T07:32+0000
the final countdown
radio
colorado
14th amendment
donald trump
scotus
us budget
north korea
taiwan
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116081770_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3dc8edfdf904ec1abf26e368e6428a61.jpg
House Freedom Caucus Plays Spoiler as 2024 Budget Faces Uncertain Future
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events domestically and abroad, including the uncertain future of the U.S. government's 2024 budget.
Bob Patillo - Attorney, Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH CoalitionDan Lazare - Independent JournalistKJ Noh- Journalist and Political AnalystMark Sleboda -International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first hour, attorney Bob Patillo breaks down Colorado's 14th Amendment Case against Trump as he continues to appeal to the Supreme Court for immunity.Then, independent journalist Dan Lazare weighs in on the Congressional budget and the Freedom Caucus's opposition.The second hour begins with KJ Noh, who analyzes the latest out of the Pacific Rim, including tensions between North and South Korea, and Taiwan's upcoming election.The show closes with international relations analyst Mark Sleboda, who shares his expertise on the latest out of Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
colorado
north korea
taiwan
china
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116081770_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_74417f649062f079935b2a34a68628f8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
radio, colorado, 14th amendment, donald trump, scotus, us budget, north korea, taiwan, china, ukraine, аудио
radio, colorado, 14th amendment, donald trump, scotus, us budget, north korea, taiwan, china, ukraine, аудио
House Freedom Caucus Plays Spoiler as 2024 Budget Faces Uncertain Future
04:11 GMT 10.01.2024 (Updated: 07:32 GMT 10.01.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events domestically and abroad, including the uncertain future of the US government's 2024 budget.
Bob Patillo - Attorney, Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Dan Lazare - Independent Journalist
KJ Noh- Journalist and Political Analyst
Mark Sleboda -International Relations and Security Analyst
In the first hour, attorney Bob Patillo breaks down Colorado's 14th Amendment Case against Trump as he continues to appeal to the Supreme Court for immunity.
Then, independent journalist Dan Lazare weighs in on the Congressional budget and the Freedom Caucus's opposition.
The second hour begins with KJ Noh, who analyzes the latest out of the Pacific Rim, including tensions between North and South Korea, and Taiwan's upcoming election.
The show closes with international relations analyst Mark Sleboda, who shares his expertise on the latest out of Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM