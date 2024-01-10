International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/house-freedom-caucus-plays-spoiler-as-2024-budget-faces-uncertain-future-1116083277.html
House Freedom Caucus Plays Spoiler as 2024 Budget Faces Uncertain Future
House Freedom Caucus Plays Spoiler as 2024 Budget Faces Uncertain Future
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events domestically and abroad, including the uncertain future of the US government's 2024 budget.
2024-01-10T04:11+0000
2024-01-10T07:32+0000
the final countdown
radio
colorado
14th amendment
donald trump
scotus
us budget
north korea
taiwan
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116081770_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3dc8edfdf904ec1abf26e368e6428a61.jpg
House Freedom Caucus Plays Spoiler as 2024 Budget Faces Uncertain Future
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events domestically and abroad, including the uncertain future of the U.S. government's 2024 budget.
Bob Patillo - Attorney, Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH CoalitionDan Lazare - Independent JournalistKJ Noh- Journalist and Political AnalystMark Sleboda -International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first hour, attorney Bob Patillo breaks down Colorado's 14th Amendment Case against Trump as he continues to appeal to the Supreme Court for immunity.Then, independent journalist Dan Lazare weighs in on the Congressional budget and the Freedom Caucus's opposition.The second hour begins with KJ Noh, who analyzes the latest out of the Pacific Rim, including tensions between North and South Korea, and Taiwan's upcoming election.The show closes with international relations analyst Mark Sleboda, who shares his expertise on the latest out of Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
colorado
north korea
taiwan
china
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116081770_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_74417f649062f079935b2a34a68628f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, colorado, 14th amendment, donald trump, scotus, us budget, north korea, taiwan, china, ukraine, аудио
radio, colorado, 14th amendment, donald trump, scotus, us budget, north korea, taiwan, china, ukraine, аудио

House Freedom Caucus Plays Spoiler as 2024 Budget Faces Uncertain Future

04:11 GMT 10.01.2024 (Updated: 07:32 GMT 10.01.2024)
The Final Countdown
House Freedom Caucus Plays Spoiler as 2024 Budget Faces Uncertain Future
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events domestically and abroad, including the uncertain future of the US government's 2024 budget.
Bob Patillo - Attorney, Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Dan Lazare - Independent Journalist
KJ Noh- Journalist and Political Analyst
Mark Sleboda -International Relations and Security Analyst
In the first hour, attorney Bob Patillo breaks down Colorado's 14th Amendment Case against Trump as he continues to appeal to the Supreme Court for immunity.
Then, independent journalist Dan Lazare weighs in on the Congressional budget and the Freedom Caucus's opposition.
The second hour begins with KJ Noh, who analyzes the latest out of the Pacific Rim, including tensions between North and South Korea, and Taiwan's upcoming election.
The show closes with international relations analyst Mark Sleboda, who shares his expertise on the latest out of Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала