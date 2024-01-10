https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/house-freedom-caucus-plays-spoiler-as-2024-budget-faces-uncertain-future-1116083277.html

House Freedom Caucus Plays Spoiler as 2024 Budget Faces Uncertain Future

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events domestically and abroad, including the uncertain future of the US government's 2024 budget.

House Freedom Caucus Plays Spoiler as 2024 Budget Faces Uncertain Future On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events domestically and abroad, including the uncertain future of the U.S. government's 2024 budget.

Bob Patillo - Attorney, Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Dan Lazare - Independent Journalist
KJ Noh- Journalist and Political Analyst
Mark Sleboda -International Relations and Security Analyst

In the first hour, attorney Bob Patillo breaks down Colorado's 14th Amendment Case against Trump as he continues to appeal to the Supreme Court for immunity.

Then, independent journalist Dan Lazare weighs in on the Congressional budget and the Freedom Caucus's opposition.

The second hour begins with KJ Noh, who analyzes the latest out of the Pacific Rim, including tensions between North and South Korea, and Taiwan's upcoming election.

The show closes with international relations analyst Mark Sleboda, who shares his expertise on the latest out of Ukraine.

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

