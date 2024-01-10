https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/us-house-judiciary-panel-approves-hunter-biden-contempt-of-congress-resolution-1116106582.html
US House Judiciary Panel Approves Hunter Biden Contempt of Congress Resolution
The US House Judiciary Committee said in a statement that it approved a resolution recommending contempt of Congress charges against Hunter Biden, after he refused to comply with a subpoena to appear for a closed-door deposition.
"The House Judiciary Committee approved the resolution to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress," a statement by the panel revealed. The 23-14 vote came down along party lines just hours after the US president's son made a surprise appearance on Capitol Hill during the hearing.The vote now sends the measure before the entire House of Representatives, of which Republicans maintain majority.The House Judiciary and Oversight committees held markups of the resolution and an accompanying report on Wednesday, although the latter committee continues to consider the measure. The separate measure is also expected to clear the panel without issue.Lawmakers are seeking Hunter Biden’s testimony as part of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden.
The vote now sends the measure before the entire House of Representatives, of which Republicans maintain majority.
The House Judiciary and Oversight committees held markups of the resolution and an accompanying report on Wednesday, although the latter committee continues to consider the measure. The separate measure is also expected to clear the panel without issue.
Lawmakers are seeking Hunter Biden’s testimony as part of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden.
The measure specifically accuses Hunter Biden of failing to appear for a closed-door deposition as part of the lower congressional chamber's impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden.
The Biden son repeatedly refused to appear privately, instead offering to stand for a public testimony. However, Republicans indicated they first wanted him to testify privately.