International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/us-house-judiciary-panel-approves-hunter-biden-contempt-of-congress-resolution-1116106582.html
US House Judiciary Panel Approves Hunter Biden Contempt of Congress Resolution
US House Judiciary Panel Approves Hunter Biden Contempt of Congress Resolution
The US House Judiciary Committee said in a statement that it approved a resolution recommending contempt of Congress charges against Hunter Biden, after he refused to comply with a subpoena to appear for a closed-door deposition.
2024-01-10T22:19+0000
2024-01-10T22:15+0000
americas
us
hunter biden
capitol hill
congress
joe biden
impeachment
inquiry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112590392_0:0:2160:1216_1920x0_80_0_0_5f024d292fd77aeaf52a52bdf8700580.jpg
"The House Judiciary Committee approved the resolution to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress," a statement by the panel revealed. The 23-14 vote came down along party lines just hours after the US president's son made a surprise appearance on Capitol Hill during the hearing.The vote now sends the measure before the entire House of Representatives, of which Republicans maintain majority.The House Judiciary and Oversight committees held markups of the resolution and an accompanying report on Wednesday, although the latter committee continues to consider the measure. The separate measure is also expected to clear the panel without issue.Lawmakers are seeking Hunter Biden’s testimony as part of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/us-house-oversight-panel-releases-hunter-biden-contempt-of-congress-resolution-1116061780.html
americas
capitol hill
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112590392_21:0:1941:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_8963ec8e99406042fb7507639e279281.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
what happened to hunter biden, who is hunter biden, why is hunter biden held in contempt of congress
what happened to hunter biden, who is hunter biden, why is hunter biden held in contempt of congress

US House Judiciary Panel Approves Hunter Biden Contempt of Congress Resolution

22:19 GMT 10.01.2024
© AP Photo / Julio CortezPresident Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del.
President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2024
© AP Photo / Julio Cortez
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Judiciary Committee said in a statement that it approved a resolution recommending contempt of Congress charges against Hunter Biden, after he refused to comply with a subpoena to appear for a closed-door deposition.
"The House Judiciary Committee approved the resolution to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress," a statement by the panel revealed. The 23-14 vote came down along party lines just hours after the US president's son made a surprise appearance on Capitol Hill during the hearing.
The vote now sends the measure before the entire House of Representatives, of which Republicans maintain majority.
The House Judiciary and Oversight committees held markups of the resolution and an accompanying report on Wednesday, although the latter committee continues to consider the measure. The separate measure is also expected to clear the panel without issue.
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2024
Americas
US House Oversight Panel Releases Hunter Biden Contempt of Congress Resolution
8 January, 18:28 GMT
Lawmakers are seeking Hunter Biden’s testimony as part of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden.

The measure specifically accuses Hunter Biden of failing to appear for a closed-door deposition as part of the lower congressional chamber's impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden.

The Biden son repeatedly refused to appear privately, instead offering to stand for a public testimony. However, Republicans indicated they first wanted him to testify privately.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала