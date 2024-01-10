https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/us-house-judiciary-panel-approves-hunter-biden-contempt-of-congress-resolution-1116106582.html

US House Judiciary Panel Approves Hunter Biden Contempt of Congress Resolution

US House Judiciary Panel Approves Hunter Biden Contempt of Congress Resolution

The US House Judiciary Committee said in a statement that it approved a resolution recommending contempt of Congress charges against Hunter Biden, after he refused to comply with a subpoena to appear for a closed-door deposition.

2024-01-10T22:19+0000

2024-01-10T22:19+0000

2024-01-10T22:15+0000

americas

us

hunter biden

capitol hill

congress

joe biden

impeachment

inquiry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112590392_0:0:2160:1216_1920x0_80_0_0_5f024d292fd77aeaf52a52bdf8700580.jpg

"The House Judiciary Committee approved the resolution to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress," a statement by the panel revealed. The 23-14 vote came down along party lines just hours after the US president's son made a surprise appearance on Capitol Hill during the hearing.The vote now sends the measure before the entire House of Representatives, of which Republicans maintain majority.The House Judiciary and Oversight committees held markups of the resolution and an accompanying report on Wednesday, although the latter committee continues to consider the measure. The separate measure is also expected to clear the panel without issue.Lawmakers are seeking Hunter Biden’s testimony as part of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/us-house-oversight-panel-releases-hunter-biden-contempt-of-congress-resolution-1116061780.html

americas

capitol hill

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what happened to hunter biden, who is hunter biden, why is hunter biden held in contempt of congress