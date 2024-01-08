International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/us-house-oversight-panel-releases-hunter-biden-contempt-of-congress-resolution-1116061780.html
US House Oversight Panel Releases Hunter Biden Contempt of Congress Resolution
US House Oversight Panel Releases Hunter Biden Contempt of Congress Resolution
The US House Oversight Committee on Monday released a resolution recommending contempt of Congress charges against Hunter Biden for defying a subpoena to provide closed-door testimony to lawmakers, as part of their probe into alleged criminal conduct by the Biden family.
2024-01-08T18:28+0000
2024-01-08T18:28+0000
americas
hunter biden
us
mike johnson
samuel house
congress
house oversight committee
hunter biden charges
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112618435_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d489ecfcb65305c774eb71d66242465d.jpg
“Resolved, that Robert Hunter Biden shall be found to be in contempt of Congress for failure to comply with a congressional subpoena,” the resolution said. The resolution also directs US House Speaker Mike Johnson to take all appropriate action to enforce the subpoena. Biden was set to appear for a closed-door deposition with lawmakers on December 13, but instead held a press conference, where he said he would only answer questions in an open setting. On Friday, the US House Oversight and Judiciary committees said that they are considering charging Biden with contempt of Congress for his conduct. The panels are scheduled to consider a report recommending the contempt of Congress charge on January 10. “Accountability is here,” US House Republicans said on Monday in a statement on the resolution. The subpoena comes amid House lawmakers’ probe into Hunter Biden and US President Joe Biden for alleged criminal activity, including foreign bribery and influence peddling.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112618435_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bc45584d389d1d03c38520db932d6696.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hunter biden, hunter biden charges, us house oversight committee, us congress, hunter biden subpoena, hunter biden testimony, biden family
hunter biden, hunter biden charges, us house oversight committee, us congress, hunter biden subpoena, hunter biden testimony, biden family

US House Oversight Panel Releases Hunter Biden Contempt of Congress Resolution

18:28 GMT 08.01.2024
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikHunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2024
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Oversight Committee on Monday released a resolution recommending contempt of Congress charges against Hunter Biden for defying a subpoena to provide closed-door testimony to lawmakers, as part of their probe into alleged criminal conduct by the Biden family.
“Resolved, that Robert Hunter Biden shall be found to be in contempt of Congress for failure to comply with a congressional subpoena,” the resolution said.
The resolution also directs US House Speaker Mike Johnson to take all appropriate action to enforce the subpoena.
Biden was set to appear for a closed-door deposition with lawmakers on December 13, but instead held a press conference, where he said he would only answer questions in an open setting. On Friday, the US House Oversight and Judiciary committees said that they are considering charging Biden with contempt of Congress for his conduct.
The panels are scheduled to consider a report recommending the contempt of Congress charge on January 10.
“Accountability is here,” US House Republicans said on Monday in a statement on the resolution.
The subpoena comes amid House lawmakers’ probe into Hunter Biden and US President Joe Biden for alleged criminal activity, including foreign bribery and influence peddling.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала