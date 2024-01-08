https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/us-house-oversight-panel-releases-hunter-biden-contempt-of-congress-resolution-1116061780.html
US House Oversight Panel Releases Hunter Biden Contempt of Congress Resolution
The US House Oversight Committee on Monday released a resolution recommending contempt of Congress charges against Hunter Biden for defying a subpoena to provide closed-door testimony to lawmakers, as part of their probe into alleged criminal conduct by the Biden family.
“Resolved, that Robert Hunter Biden shall be found to be in contempt of Congress for failure to comply with a congressional subpoena,” the resolution said. The resolution also directs US House Speaker Mike Johnson to take all appropriate action to enforce the subpoena. Biden was set to appear for a closed-door deposition with lawmakers on December 13, but instead held a press conference, where he said he would only answer questions in an open setting. On Friday, the US House Oversight and Judiciary committees said that they are considering charging Biden with contempt of Congress for his conduct. The panels are scheduled to consider a report recommending the contempt of Congress charge on January 10. “Accountability is here,” US House Republicans said on Monday in a statement on the resolution. The subpoena comes amid House lawmakers’ probe into Hunter Biden and US President Joe Biden for alleged criminal activity, including foreign bribery and influence peddling.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Oversight Committee on Monday released a resolution recommending contempt of Congress charges against Hunter Biden for defying a subpoena to provide closed-door testimony to lawmakers, as part of their probe into alleged criminal conduct by the Biden family.
“Resolved, that Robert Hunter Biden shall be found to be in contempt of Congress for failure to comply with a congressional subpoena,” the resolution said.
The resolution also directs US House Speaker Mike Johnson to take all appropriate action to enforce the subpoena.
Biden was set to appear for a closed-door deposition
with lawmakers on December 13, but instead held a press conference, where he said he would only answer questions in an open setting. On Friday, the US House Oversight and Judiciary committees said that they are considering charging Biden with contempt of Congress
for his conduct.
The panels are scheduled
to consider a report recommending the contempt of Congress charge on January 10.
“Accountability is here,” US House Republicans said on Monday in a statement on the resolution.
The subpoena comes amid House lawmakers’ probe into Hunter Biden and US President Joe Biden for alleged criminal activity, including foreign bribery and influence peddling.