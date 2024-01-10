International
US Senator Menendez Seeks Dismissal in Corruption, Foreign Agent Case
US Senator Menendez Seeks Dismissal in Corruption, Foreign Agent Case
US Senator Bob Menendez asked a judge to dismiss the criminal indictment charging him with corruption and illegally acting as an agent of the Egyptian government, court documents filed on Wednesday show.
"The government’s accusations in this case — that he sold his office and even sold out his nation — are outrageously false, and indeed distort reality," wrote Menendez's attorneys in the court filing. Last week, the US Justice Department in a superseding indictment against Menendez accused him of receiving bribes in exchange for using his authority to assist the government of Qatar and benefit Egypt. Menendez also faces charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right, and conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent.
US Senator Menendez Seeks Dismissal in Corruption, Foreign Agent Case

20:45 GMT 10.01.2024
US Senator Bob Menendez asked a judge to dismiss the criminal indictment charging him with corruption and illegally acting as an agent of the Egyptian government, court documents filed on Wednesday show.
"The government’s accusations in this case — that he sold his office and even sold out his nation — are outrageously false, and indeed distort reality," wrote Menendez's attorneys in the court filing.
Last week, the US Justice Department in a superseding indictment against Menendez accused him of receiving bribes in exchange for using his authority to assist the government of Qatar and benefit Egypt.
Menendez also faces charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right, and conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent.
