https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/us-senator-menendez-seeks-dismissal-in-corruption-foreign-agent-case-1116106026.html

US Senator Menendez Seeks Dismissal in Corruption, Foreign Agent Case

US Senator Menendez Seeks Dismissal in Corruption, Foreign Agent Case

US Senator Bob Menendez asked a judge to dismiss the criminal indictment charging him with corruption and illegally acting as an agent of the Egyptian government, court documents filed on Wednesday show.

2024-01-10T20:45+0000

2024-01-10T20:45+0000

2024-01-10T20:41+0000

americas

us

bob menendez

corruption

foreign agent

egypt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107795/95/1077959581_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_19e2cadc4e097feb3aa5a7f1b2152a26.jpg

"The government’s accusations in this case — that he sold his office and even sold out his nation — are outrageously false, and indeed distort reality," wrote Menendez's attorneys in the court filing. Last week, the US Justice Department in a superseding indictment against Menendez accused him of receiving bribes in exchange for using his authority to assist the government of Qatar and benefit Egypt. Menendez also faces charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right, and conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/embattled-us-sen-menendez-comes-under-fire-with-new-fara-charges-1114159855.html

americas

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what happened to bob menendez, menendez corruption case, ties between menendez and egyptian government