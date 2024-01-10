https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/us-senator-menendez-seeks-dismissal-in-corruption-foreign-agent-case-1116106026.html
US Senator Menendez Seeks Dismissal in Corruption, Foreign Agent Case
US Senator Menendez Seeks Dismissal in Corruption, Foreign Agent Case
US Senator Bob Menendez asked a judge to dismiss the criminal indictment charging him with corruption and illegally acting as an agent of the Egyptian government, court documents filed on Wednesday show.
2024-01-10T20:45+0000
2024-01-10T20:45+0000
2024-01-10T20:41+0000
americas
us
bob menendez
corruption
foreign agent
egypt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107795/95/1077959581_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_19e2cadc4e097feb3aa5a7f1b2152a26.jpg
"The government’s accusations in this case — that he sold his office and even sold out his nation — are outrageously false, and indeed distort reality," wrote Menendez's attorneys in the court filing. Last week, the US Justice Department in a superseding indictment against Menendez accused him of receiving bribes in exchange for using his authority to assist the government of Qatar and benefit Egypt. Menendez also faces charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right, and conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/embattled-us-sen-menendez-comes-under-fire-with-new-fara-charges-1114159855.html
americas
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107795/95/1077959581_0:0:2667:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_111f76ddfdd0af7f73b807cf612170dc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
what happened to bob menendez, menendez corruption case, ties between menendez and egyptian government
what happened to bob menendez, menendez corruption case, ties between menendez and egyptian government
US Senator Menendez Seeks Dismissal in Corruption, Foreign Agent Case
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Bob Menendez asked a judge to dismiss the criminal indictment charging him with corruption and illegally acting as an agent of the Egyptian government, court documents filed on Wednesday show.
"The government’s accusations in this case — that he sold his office and even sold out his nation — are outrageously false, and indeed distort reality," wrote Menendez's attorneys in the court filing.
Last week, the US Justice Department in a superseding indictment against Menendez accused him of receiving bribes in exchange for using his authority to assist the government of Qatar and benefit Egypt.
13 October 2023, 03:21 GMT
Menendez also faces charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right, and conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent.