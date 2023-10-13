https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/embattled-us-sen-menendez-comes-under-fire-with-new-fara-charges-1114159855.html

Embattled US Sen. Menendez Comes Under Fire With New FARA Charges

Senator Bob Menendez was hit with new charges on Thursday, adding working as a foreign agent to his previous corruption charges.

US Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and his wife Nadine are facing additional charges for allegedly accepting bribes from a foreign government and acting as a foreign agent - all while the politician served as the chairman to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.The new charges, revealed in a superseding indictment, are in addition to corruption charges brought last month. The new indictment alleges Menendez “provided sensitive US government information and took other steps that secretly aided the government of Egypt.”Menendez is facing an additional two years for conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent.The indictment specifically mentions “foreign military sales” and alleges the relationship between Menendez and Egyptian officials was developed with the aim of using the senator’s influence to release roughly $2.5 billion in foreign military aid that the US was holding from Egypt over human rights concerns.Menendez was the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and helped oversee billions of dollars of aid sent to Egypt. He has since "temporarily" stepped down from that position, as required by Democratic caucus rules.Three other defendants are named in the indictment, New Jersey businessmen Jose Uribe, Fred Daibes and Wael Hana.Central to the government’s accusations is Hana. According to the indictment, Hana allegedly helped arrange meetings between Menendez and Egyptian intelligence and military officials with the help of Nadine. Hana owns IS EG Halal Certified Inc (IS EG), which was granted exclusive rights by the Egyptian government to be the sole importer of halal meat to Egypt, despite having no previous experience with halal certification.The indictment states IS EG had “little to no revenue” before 2019.Prosecutors allege Menendez pressured a United States Department of Agriculture official to protect the IS EG monopoly.The senator, who pleaded not guilty to the corruption charges last month, has continued to maintain his innocence and reject calls for his resignation from Congress. A lawyer representing Nadine also said in a statement that his client is innocent.US Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) remarked after the announcement of new charges that the Senate should opt to remove Menendez from office.The Pennsylvania lawmaker was the first Democrat to demand Menendez resign after the corruption charges; however, an expulsion would require a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate.Federal investigators found more than $480,000 in cash, a Mercedes-Benz parked in his garage allegedly paid for by Uribe, and gold bars worth over $100,000 inside the Menendez residence. The indictment also alleges that Menendez worked to block separate criminal cases against Uribe and Daibes.Menendez claimed in his first public comments since the indictment last month that he hid the cash because of his family’s Cuban background.Menendez was previously indicted in 2015 over alleged corruption involving a Florida eye doctor, but that case ultimately ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to agree on all counts.

