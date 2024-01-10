https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/why-is-kalashnikovs-zala-kub-drone-a-nightmare-for-ukrainian-military-1116102515.html

Why is Kalashnikov's Zala Kub Drone a 'Nightmare' for Ukrainian Military?

Why is Kalashnikov's Zala Kub Drone a 'Nightmare' for Ukrainian Military?

A newly upgraded Russian drone will amplify the Ukrainian military's headaches, warns the US mainstream media about Kalashnikov Concern's new Zala Kub.

The Zala Kyb-UAV, also known as Kub-BLA ("Cube"), is an unmanned combat aerial system developed by Russian defense company Zala Aero, a subsidiary of Kalashnikov Group.The silent delta-winged device can deliver a variety of weapon payloads with high precision and may be used as a kamikaze drone or an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) system. What's more, the Kub has undergone upgrades making it "a powerful new tool in launching airstrikes against Ukraine," Newsweek reported.What is the Zala Kub Drone?The Kub was first presented in February 2019 at the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), held in Abu Dhabi. The loitering munition has a wingspan of 1.21 meters; it is is 0.95 meters long and 0.165 meters high. It can travel at speeds from 80km/h to 130km/h.Launched from a catapult, the Kub can carry a maximum payload of 3 kilograms and stay in the air for 30 minutes, reaching the targets located at a distance of over 40 kilometers. The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks the target on a vertical trajectory, with precision guidance.The Kub moves swiftly and silently on approach to the target, making attempts to shoot it down futile, according to the military expert.Why Russia's UAVs are Thorn in the West's SideRussia has stepped up the production of various types of UAVs since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine. The Ukrainian conflict has already been called a revolution of drone warfare.Previously, Zala's Lancet as well as its upgraded version stole the Western media headlines due to its unique characteristics and efficiency. Zala's Kub has also attracted the attention of Western military observers, as Russian arms designers constantly improve their weapons."There was an interesting research analysis of 900 Lancet drones. Their performance is very high, and they showed both effectiveness and destruction of equipment. Of course, the drone also had certain restrictions with regard to the mass and the combat load. But that was also fixed. That is, [Russians] work, improve [these weapons], and [these drones] become deadly," Leonkov continued.The expert pointed out that Russia has also begun production of FPV ("first-person view") drones, which can attack moving targets including tanks and other armored vehicles, and continues to modernize them. As a result, "the Western military-industrial complexes do not have time to develop an antidote against our drones," Leonkov highlighted.

