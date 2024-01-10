https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/will-taiwans-electorate-vote-to-sacrifice-their-island-to-us-imperialism-1116087461.html

Will Taiwan's Electorate Vote to Sacrifice Their Island to US Imperialism?

Will Taiwan's Electorate Vote to Sacrifice Their Island to US Imperialism?

Elections in Taiwan may determine if the Island maintains peaceful relations with the mainland or gets dragged into a US-manipulated war of destruction.

2024-01-10T04:18+0000

2024-01-10T04:18+0000

2024-01-10T08:18+0000

the critical hour

radio

ukraine

taiwan

lloyd austin

nato

zionism

germany

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116087303_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7d0c929df4d8a0ff78bb8a3bf95c7fb6.png

Will Taiwan's Electorate Vote to Sacrifice Their Island to US Imperialism? Elections in Taiwan may determine if the Island maintains peaceful relations with the mainland or gets dragged into a US-manipulated war of destruction.

Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the potential for the war in Gaza to spread to the border of Lebanon.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the mystery of Secretary Austin's hospital stay.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, discusses Ukraine's struggle to get new weapons from the US Empire and the situation on the line of contact in Ukraine.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss elections in Taiwan, which may determine if the Island maintains peaceful relations with the mainland or gets dragged into a US-manufactured war of destruction.Dr. Tony Monteiro, scholar and activist, discusses the 2024 election as President Biden uses the protection of democracy and the evil of Donald Trump as the pillars of his 2024 election platform.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss instability in the EU as Germany faces internal uprisings and France rearranges its political leadership.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss issues with Boeing's commercial jets and the latest Epstein document release.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss domestic politics as the bonds between Democrats and Republicans become more apparent and the issue of Zionism grows in America.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

taiwan

germany

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio, ukraine, taiwan, lloyd austin, nato, zionism, germany, israel, аудио