Will Taiwan's Electorate Vote to Sacrifice Their Island to US Imperialism?
Will Taiwan's Electorate Vote to Sacrifice Their Island to US Imperialism?
Elections in Taiwan may determine if the Island maintains peaceful relations with the mainland or gets dragged into a US-manipulated war of destruction.
2024-01-10
2024-01-10T04:18+0000
2024-01-10T08:18+0000
Will Taiwan's Electorate Vote to Sacrifice Their Island to US Imperialism?
Elections in Taiwan may determine if the Island maintains peaceful relations with the mainland or gets dragged into a US-manipulated war of destruction.
Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the potential for the war in Gaza to spread to the border of Lebanon.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the mystery of Secretary Austin's hospital stay.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, discusses Ukraine's struggle to get new weapons from the US Empire and the situation on the line of contact in Ukraine.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss elections in Taiwan, which may determine if the Island maintains peaceful relations with the mainland or gets dragged into a US-manufactured war of destruction.Dr. Tony Monteiro, scholar and activist, discusses the 2024 election as President Biden uses the protection of democracy and the evil of Donald Trump as the pillars of his 2024 election platform.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss instability in the EU as Germany faces internal uprisings and France rearranges its political leadership.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss issues with Boeing's commercial jets and the latest Epstein document release.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss domestic politics as the bonds between Democrats and Republicans become more apparent and the issue of Zionism grows in America.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:18 GMT 10.01.2024 (Updated: 08:18 GMT 10.01.2024)
Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the potential for the war in Gaza to spread to the border of Lebanon.
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the mystery of Secretary Austin's hospital stay.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, discusses Ukraine's struggle to get new weapons from the US Empire and the situation on the line of contact in Ukraine.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss elections in Taiwan, which may determine if the Island maintains peaceful relations with the mainland or gets dragged into a US-manufactured war of destruction.
Dr. Tony Monteiro, scholar and activist, discusses the 2024 election as President Biden uses the protection of democracy and the evil of Donald Trump as the pillars of his 2024 election platform.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss instability in the EU as Germany faces internal uprisings and France rearranges its political leadership.
Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss issues with Boeing's commercial jets and the latest Epstein document release.
Jim Kavanagh
, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net
, joins us to discuss domestic politics as the bonds between Democrats and Republicans become more apparent and the issue of Zionism grows in America.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM