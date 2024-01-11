https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/baltic-states-join-ukraine-in-seeking-to-draw-nato-into-open-conflict-with-russia-1116121396.html

Baltic States Join Ukraine in Seeking to Draw NATO Into Open Conflict With Russia

Baltic States Join Ukraine in Seeking to Draw NATO Into Open Conflict With Russia

Estonia’s President Alar Karis has spurred Ukraine to further use weapons supplied by Western sponsors to attack deep into Russian territory.

2024-01-11T19:00+0000

2024-01-11T19:00+0000

2024-01-11T19:10+0000

analysis

estonia

baltic states

nato

russia

attacks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090079853_0:275:3043:1988_1920x0_80_0_0_5f0c08743493a658aae6f5a3d059de93.jpg

Estonian President Alar Karis suggested that Kiev would inevitably wield Western weapons against Russian regions during a recent meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.Karis went on to argue that military aid provided by NATO should be used to “strike at military targets.”Ironically, Karis made this statement shortly after Ukrainian forces used NATO-supplied weaponry to indiscriminately attack the Russian city of Belgorod, failing to hit any military targets but instead killing at least 24 civilians and injuring at least 109 more.During an interview with Sputnik, Russian political scientist and professor at the Higher School of Economics Dmitry Evstafiev argued that just like Ukraine, the Baltic States (except for, possibly, Lithuania) seek to draw NATO into the conflict with Russia by any means necessary because it is the only way for these countries to “feel confident.”He also noted that the aforementioned countries will also urge other NATO members – “at least the European NATO states" – to station permanent military contingents on their territory.According to him, the Baltic states’ biggest fear is becoming worthless to the United States and Europe after Ukraine’s defeat.The Baltic states fear that Ukraine’s defeat would lead to the West agreeing to at least some provisions of 'Lavrov’s ultimatum,' which would drastically alter these countries’ geopolitical status, he reasoned.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/revamped-rearmed-reloaded-arms-that-will-expand-russias-edge-over-nato-in-2024-1116104324.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/ukraine-claims-to-hold-talks-with-nato-on-using-alliance-ships-to-protect-black-sea-routes-1116114553.html

estonia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

ukraine attacks on russia, why baltic states in natom would nato fight against russia