Italy's Parliament Approves Resolution to Continue Military Aid to Ukraine - Reports

A resolution for Italy to continue to provide military aid to Ukraine was passed in both houses of parliament on Wednesday, Italian askanews news agency reported.

The resolution was passed in a 190-49 vote with 60 abstentions in the lower house and in a 103-24 vote with 27 abstentions in Senate, the askanews news agency reported. The resolution reportedly calls on the Italian government to "support, in accordance with its commitments and what will be further agreed within NATO and the EU, as well as in international forums of which Italy is part, the state authorities of Ukraine, including via the transfer of materials as well as military and other equipment."At the same time, the Chamber of Deputies rejected the resolution to stop arms supplies to Ukraine, which was submitted by the opposition Five Star Movement and the Greens and Left Alliance, askanews said. Italy adopted eight packages of military aid for Ukraine, the last of which was approved in December. The sixth package, adopted in early 2023, included air defense systems, mainly the advanced Samp-T anti-aircraft complex. However, the list of weapons supplied by Italy to Ukraine is mostly classified.The US-led West has been supplying the Kiev regime with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.

