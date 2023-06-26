https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/denmark-to-speed-up-transfer-of-natos-f-16s-to-ukraine-1111473477.html

Denmark to Speed Up Transfer of NATO's F-16s to Ukraine

Denmark to Speed Up Transfer of NATO's F-16s to Ukraine

Danish Defense Ministry announced that the Danish Air Force will replace its fleet of F-16 aircraft with F-35 jets two years ahead of schedule, accelerating the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

2023-06-26T15:38+0000

2023-06-26T15:38+0000

2023-06-26T15:38+0000

military

ukraine

denmark

ministry of defense

nato

f-35

f16

jens stoltenberg

foreign military aid

military aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104810/51/1048105173_0:56:3000:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_37609f3cf7403cc11568639bd718ead2.jpg

The Danish Defense Ministry has announced that its Air Force will replace its fleet of F-16 aircraft with F-35 jets two years ahead of schedule, accelerating the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine, Danish Radio reported.It was previously planned that the Danish Air Force would transition to F-35s in 2027. However, the Ministry of Defense has informed the country's parliament that the F-35s will be operational two years earlier from 2025.The Danish station stressed that the Defense Ministry's decision "clears the way" for the transfer of F-16 fighters to Kiev. Earlier, Poulsen said that Danish authorities expect Ukrainian pilots to begin training on F-16s in the country in August.Poulsen's statement contradicts NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's recent remark that it is not yet the moment for NATO to make a decision on the timing of the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.During a press conference held by the European Political Community in Kishinev this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that several NATO members have expressed their willingness to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.Earlier, Russia sent a note to NATO countries about arms deliveries to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any shipments of weapons to Ukraine would be considered a legitimate target for Russia.The Russian Foreign Ministry has declared that NATO countries are "playing with fire" by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with Western weapons does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/confronting-russias-air-superiority-ukraine-begs-west-for-even-more-f-16s-1111363758.html

ukraine

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

denmar to supply f-16 to ukraine, danish air force, danish defense ministry, f-16 fighters for ukraine, military assistance to ukraine