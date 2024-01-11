https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/russian-air-defenses-intercepted-ukrainian-drones-over-three-regions-1116109004.html
Russian Air Defenses Intercepted Ukrainian Drones Over Three Regions
Ukraine tried to attack Russia's Rostov, Tula and Kaluga regions with drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“On January 11, at about 04:30 a.m. Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type UAVs on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty intercepted three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Rostov, Tula and Kaluga regions,” the ministry said on Telegram.A drone has exploded over a technical structure of a pumping station on the outskirts of the Russian city of Kaluga, having damaged it, Kaluga Region Governor Vladislav Shapsha said Thursday."This morning on the outskirts of Kaluga, a drone explosion occurred over a technical structure of a pumping station. The building was damaged as a result of the explosion. There are no casualties nor fire," Shapsha said on Telegram, adding that relevant services were working on site.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
“On January 11, at about 04:30 a.m. Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type UAVs on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty intercepted three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Rostov, Tula and Kaluga regions,” the ministry said on Telegram.
A drone has exploded over a technical structure of a pumping station on the outskirts of the Russian city of Kaluga, having damaged it, Kaluga Region Governor Vladislav Shapsha said Thursday.
30 December 2023, 22:35 GMT
"This morning on the outskirts of Kaluga, a drone explosion occurred over a technical structure of a pumping station. The building was damaged as a result of the explosion. There are no casualties nor fire," Shapsha said on Telegram, adding that relevant services were working on site.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles
into the Russian territory since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.