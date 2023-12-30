https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/russian-un-envoy-calls-ukraines-strikes-on-belgorod-deliberate-terrorist-attacks-1115903189.html

Russian UN Envoy Calls Ukraine's Strikes on Belgorod Deliberate Terrorist Attacks

Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya stated on Saturday that the strikes on the Russian city of Belgorod were a deliberate terrorist attack.

"I’d like to once again emphasize we are not looking at a strike on a military target," Nebenzya said during a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC). "This is a deliberate terrorist attack that was targeting civilians," the diplomat stressed. Nebenzya expressed astonishment at the silence of the UN Secretary General on the deadly attacks on Belgorod.In addition, Nebenzya stated that Moscow has information about the UK and US advisers being engaged in organizing the attacks on Russia's Belgorod.“There is a possibility for these crimes also born by the EU countries, which directly and irresponsibly continue to supply the Ukrainian ruling elite with weapons,” Nebenzya added.Regarding the absence of the Czech permanent representative to the UN, Nebenzya said that he refused to participate in the UNSC meeting on the attacks on Russia's Belgorod "out of cowardice."Earlier on Saturday, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that the countre's permanent representative to the UN would not attend the Russia-requested meeting of the UNSC on Ukraine's deadly strike on Belgorod.On Saturday, Russian Deputy Envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy stated that Russia demands the participation of the Czech envoy in the UNSC meeting to provide explanation regarding the arms supplies to Kiev.On Saturday, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Ukraine had shelled the central part of the city. As a result of the attack, at least 21 people were killed and over 110 others were wounded, Gladkov said on Telegram. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military had used cluster munitions and Czech-made Vampire missiles, among other weaponry, in the attack. The ministry stressed that the strike on Belgorod would not go unpunished.

