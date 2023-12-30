https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/russian-un-envoy-calls-ukraines-strikes-on-belgorod-deliberate-terrorist-attacks-1115903189.html
Russian UN Envoy Calls Ukraine's Strikes on Belgorod Deliberate Terrorist Attacks
Russian UN Envoy Calls Ukraine's Strikes on Belgorod Deliberate Terrorist Attacks
Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya stated on Saturday that the strikes on the Russian city of Belgorod were a deliberate terrorist attack.
2023-12-30T22:35+0000
2023-12-30T22:35+0000
2023-12-30T22:35+0000
world
russia's belgorod shelled by ukraine
belgorod
ukrainian attacks on belgorod region
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukrainian
the united nations (un)
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107779824_0:0:1876:1055_1920x0_80_0_0_1d9b798d0abacf06619747806b0f8a8a.jpg
"I’d like to once again emphasize we are not looking at a strike on a military target," Nebenzya said during a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC). "This is a deliberate terrorist attack that was targeting civilians," the diplomat stressed. Nebenzya expressed astonishment at the silence of the UN Secretary General on the deadly attacks on Belgorod.In addition, Nebenzya stated that Moscow has information about the UK and US advisers being engaged in organizing the attacks on Russia's Belgorod.“There is a possibility for these crimes also born by the EU countries, which directly and irresponsibly continue to supply the Ukrainian ruling elite with weapons,” Nebenzya added.Regarding the absence of the Czech permanent representative to the UN, Nebenzya said that he refused to participate in the UNSC meeting on the attacks on Russia's Belgorod "out of cowardice."Earlier on Saturday, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that the countre's permanent representative to the UN would not attend the Russia-requested meeting of the UNSC on Ukraine's deadly strike on Belgorod.On Saturday, Russian Deputy Envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy stated that Russia demands the participation of the Czech envoy in the UNSC meeting to provide explanation regarding the arms supplies to Kiev.On Saturday, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Ukraine had shelled the central part of the city. As a result of the attack, at least 21 people were killed and over 110 others were wounded, Gladkov said on Telegram. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military had used cluster munitions and Czech-made Vampire missiles, among other weaponry, in the attack. The ministry stressed that the strike on Belgorod would not go unpunished.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/belgorod-terror-bombing-signals-ukraines-desperation---former-us-army-colonel-1115901164.html
belgorod
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107779824_132:0:1876:1308_1920x0_80_0_0_927899290ccdf2f29c6c8397d7ed8411.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian terrorist attack, ukrainian attack, attack terrorists, cia helps ukrainian terrorists, cia involved in terrorist attacks, mi6 helps ukrainian terrorists, mi6 involved in terrorist attacks, belgorod shelling, belgorod, terrorist regime, us arms for ukraine, drone warfare, drone attack, terrorist attack, uav attack killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, ukraine kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
ukrainian terrorist attack, ukrainian attack, attack terrorists, cia helps ukrainian terrorists, cia involved in terrorist attacks, mi6 helps ukrainian terrorists, mi6 involved in terrorist attacks, belgorod shelling, belgorod, terrorist regime, us arms for ukraine, drone warfare, drone attack, terrorist attack, uav attack killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, ukraine kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
Russian UN Envoy Calls Ukraine's Strikes on Belgorod Deliberate Terrorist Attacks
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya stated on Saturday that the strikes on the Russian city of Belgorod were a deliberate terrorist attack.
"I’d like to once again emphasize we are not looking at a strike on a military target," Nebenzya said during a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC). "This is a deliberate terrorist attack
that was targeting civilians," the diplomat stressed.
Nebenzya expressed astonishment at the silence of the UN Secretary General on the deadly attacks on Belgorod.
"We are surprised by the silence of the SG [Secretary-General] in this regard," the Russian diplomat emphasized.
In addition, Nebenzya stated that Moscow has information about the UK and US advisers being engaged in organizing the attacks on Russia's Belgorod.
“We have reports that the UK and American consultants took direct part in organizing this terrorist attack and they regularly encourage the Ukrainian government to carry out bloody crimes,” the Russian representative said.
“There is a possibility for these crimes also born by the EU countries, which directly and irresponsibly continue to supply the Ukrainian ruling elite with weapons,” Nebenzya added.
Regarding the absence of the Czech permanent representative to the UN, Nebenzya said that he refused to participate in the UNSC meeting
on the attacks on Russia's Belgorod "out of cowardice."
"Where is the Czech representative, the country whose missiles killed civilians in Belgorod?" the Russian diplomat asked rhetorically. "We tried to invite today the Czech PR to take part in this meeting but he declined out of cowardice."
Earlier on Saturday, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that the countre's permanent representative to the UN would not attend the Russia-requested meeting of the UNSC on Ukraine's deadly strike on Belgorod.
On Saturday, Russian Deputy Envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy stated that Russia demands the participation of the Czech envoy in the UNSC meeting to provide explanation regarding the arms supplies to Kiev.
On Saturday, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Ukraine had shelled the central part of the city. As a result of the attack, at least 21 people were killed and over 110 others were wounded, Gladkov said on Telegram.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military had used cluster munitions and Czech-made Vampire missiles, among other weaponry, in the attack. The ministry stressed that the strike on Belgorod would not go unpunished.