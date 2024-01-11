https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/us-cant-recruit-enough-soldiers-to-feed-its-imperial-ambitions-1116107517.html

US Can't Recruit Enough Soldiers to Feed Its Imperial Ambitions

The US empire's instability and violent international aggression are affecting its ability to convince its citizens to join the military.

Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to discuss the killing of civilians in Gaza and Tony Blinken's visit to Israel.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the US-led meeting in Saudi Arabia to discuss the Zelensky "peace plan" and the deep state attempt to prevent the US from ever leaving NATO.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory, discusses Germany's economic and political deterioration.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss US imperialism. The US empire's instability and violent international aggression are affecting its ability to convince its citizens to join the military.James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss the recent criminal uprising in Ecuador and upcoming elections in Venezuela.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, discusses the US Empire's attempt to destabilize the Korean Peninsula.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss the upcoming elections in Taiwan.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of PopularResistance.org, joins us to discuss the upcoming protest in Washington, DC, and the plight of Julian Assange.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

