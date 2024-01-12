https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/charges-of-corruption-in-ukraine-resurface-as-biden-accuser-fears-assassination-1116123545.html
Charges of Corruption in Ukraine Resurface as Biden Accuser Fears Assassination
Charges of Corruption in Ukraine Resurface as Biden Accuser Fears Assassination
Corruption charges have resurfaced regarding President Biden's move to halt an investigation against a Ukrainian corporation that employed his son.
2024-01-12T04:14+0000
2024-01-12T04:14+0000
2024-01-12T10:54+0000
the critical hour
radio
ukraine
taiwan
julian assange
nato
south africa
germany
brics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0b/1116123388_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2f4c41d888e5ff4a006ff6bfb13faf17.png
Charges of Corruption in Ukraine Resurface as Biden Accuser Fears Assassination
Corruption charges have resurfaced regarding President Biden's move to halt an investigation against a Ukrainian corporation that employed his son.
Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Israeli threats to attack Lebanon and the South African genocide case against Israel.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the charges of corruption that have resurfaced regarding President Biden's move to halt an investigation against a Ukrainian corporation that employed his son.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, discusses the move to ban neocons and war supporters from Martin Luther King Day celebrations.Misty Winston, radio host and free speech and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the upcoming protest in Washington, DC, and the plight of Julian Assange.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, Board-certified pediatrician, and Obesity Medicine Specialist, joins us to discuss the state of the COVID epidemic and moves to block mRNA vaccines.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the South African genocide case against Israel.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the elections in Taiwan and the US empire's moves to interfere with the Island's politics.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, joins us to discuss how the BRICS bloc can promote a fairer world, German economic problems, and the move to seize Russian assets.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
taiwan
south africa
germany
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0b/1116123388_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_16ae38c56baaaaae8d3f01474a421a99.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
radio, ukraine, taiwan, julian assange, nato, south africa, germany, brics, аудио, joe biden, martin luther king iii, israel
radio, ukraine, taiwan, julian assange, nato, south africa, germany, brics, аудио, joe biden, martin luther king iii, israel
Charges of Corruption in Ukraine Resurface as Biden Accuser Fears Assassination
04:14 GMT 12.01.2024 (Updated: 10:54 GMT 12.01.2024)
Corruption charges have resurfaced regarding President Biden's move to halt an investigation against a Ukrainian corporation that employed his son.
Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Israeli threats to attack Lebanon and the South African genocide case against Israel.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the charges of corruption that have resurfaced regarding President Biden's move to halt an investigation against a Ukrainian corporation that employed his son.
Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, discusses the move to ban neocons and war supporters from Martin Luther King Day celebrations.
Misty Winston, radio host and free speech and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the upcoming protest in Washington, DC, and the plight of Julian Assange.
Dr. Yolandra Hancock, Board-certified pediatrician, and Obesity Medicine Specialist, joins us to discuss the state of the COVID epidemic and moves to block mRNA vaccines.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the South African genocide case against Israel.
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the elections in Taiwan and the US empire's moves to interfere with the Island's politics.
Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, joins us to discuss how the BRICS bloc can promote a fairer world, German economic problems, and the move to seize Russian assets.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM