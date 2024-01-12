https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/charges-of-corruption-in-ukraine-resurface-as-biden-accuser-fears-assassination-1116123545.html

Charges of Corruption in Ukraine Resurface as Biden Accuser Fears Assassination

Charges of Corruption in Ukraine Resurface as Biden Accuser Fears Assassination

Corruption charges have resurfaced regarding President Biden's move to halt an investigation against a Ukrainian corporation that employed his son.

2024-01-12T04:14+0000

2024-01-12T04:14+0000

2024-01-12T10:54+0000

the critical hour

radio

ukraine

taiwan

julian assange

nato

south africa

germany

brics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0b/1116123388_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2f4c41d888e5ff4a006ff6bfb13faf17.png

Charges of Corruption in Ukraine Resurface as Biden Accuser Fears Assassination Corruption charges have resurfaced regarding President Biden's move to halt an investigation against a Ukrainian corporation that employed his son.

Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Israeli threats to attack Lebanon and the South African genocide case against Israel.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the charges of corruption that have resurfaced regarding President Biden's move to halt an investigation against a Ukrainian corporation that employed his son.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, discusses the move to ban neocons and war supporters from Martin Luther King Day celebrations.Misty Winston, radio host and free speech and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the upcoming protest in Washington, DC, and the plight of Julian Assange.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, Board-certified pediatrician, and Obesity Medicine Specialist, joins us to discuss the state of the COVID epidemic and moves to block mRNA vaccines.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the South African genocide case against Israel.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the elections in Taiwan and the US empire's moves to interfere with the Island's politics.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, joins us to discuss how the BRICS bloc can promote a fairer world, German economic problems, and the move to seize Russian assets.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

taiwan

south africa

germany

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio, ukraine, taiwan, julian assange, nato, south africa, germany, brics, аудио, joe biden, martin luther king iii, israel