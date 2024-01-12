International
How Exactly Did the US and UK Attack Yemen?
How Exactly Did the US and UK Attack Yemen?
Washington and London's military forces launched a series of missile and air strikes against Yemen on Thursday night, allegedly against Houthi targets.
These strikes were ostensibly carried out in retaliation against Houthi’s ongoing attacks against Israeli-linked cargo ships traversing the Red Sea, which in turn are being conducted in response to Israel’s brutal military campaign in the Gaza Strip.What Military Hardware and Munitions Were Used During the Attack on Yemen?The US Department of Defense said in a statement issued on January 12 that the attacks were carried out “from air, surface and subsurface platforms and used precision-guided munitions to minimize collateral damage.”US media later clarified that the attacks involved USS Florida, a US guided-missile nuclear-powered submarine, and several surface vessels of the US Navy with Tomahawk cruise missiles.While it was not immediately clear exactly what type of surface ships were used, several media outlets noted that several Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers have been operating in the Red Sea as of late.Fox News also reported citing unnamed sources in the Pentagon that several US F/A-18 Super Hornet multirole fighter aircraft operating from the US aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower took part in the attack.The UK apparently used several Typhoon multirole fighter aircraft that dropped Paveway IV laser-guided bombs.
18:15 GMT 12.01.2024 (Updated: 19:15 GMT 12.01.2024)
Washington and London's military forces launched a series of missile and air strikes against Yemen on Thursday night, allegedly against Houthi targets.
These strikes were ostensibly carried out in retaliation against Houthi’s ongoing attacks against Israeli-linked cargo ships traversing the Red Sea, which in turn are being conducted in response to Israel’s brutal military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

What Military Hardware and Munitions Were Used During the Attack on Yemen?

The US Department of Defense said in a statement issued on January 12 that the attacks were carried out “from air, surface and subsurface platforms and used precision-guided munitions to minimize collateral damage.”
US media later clarified that the attacks involved USS Florida, a US guided-missile nuclear-powered submarine, and several surface vessels of the US Navy with Tomahawk cruise missiles.
While it was not immediately clear exactly what type of surface ships were used, several media outlets noted that several Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers have been operating in the Red Sea as of late.
Fox News also reported citing unnamed sources in the Pentagon that several US F/A-18 Super Hornet multirole fighter aircraft operating from the US aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower took part in the attack.
The UK apparently used several Typhoon multirole fighter aircraft that dropped Paveway IV laser-guided bombs.
