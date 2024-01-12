International
More and more officials in the United States are asking whether the astronomical sums of money to support Ukraine were effectively spent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Late on Thursday, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the US's aid to Kiev stopped until the Congress approves a request for new funds. "We see that internal debates and internal processes continue in the United States, more and more representatives of the political establishment are interested in, well, probably such a fundamental question — where is their money, the money of American taxpayers, spent, and whether the astronomical sums that were spent for last year were allocated to the Kiev regime. Did these amounts help achieve any results?" Peskov told reporters.

Moscow officials repeatedly stressed that arms supplies to Ukraine will not affect the course of the special military operation, but will only fuel the conflict.
11:05 GMT 12.01.2024 (Updated: 11:36 GMT 12.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More and more officials in the United States are asking whether the astronomical sums of money to support Ukraine were effectively spent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Late on Thursday, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the US's aid to Kiev stopped until the Congress approves a request for new funds.
"We see that internal debates and internal processes continue in the United States, more and more representatives of the political establishment are interested in, well, probably such a fundamental question — where is their money, the money of American taxpayers, spent, and whether the astronomical sums that were spent for last year were allocated to the Kiev regime. Did these amounts help achieve any results?" Peskov told reporters.
Moscow officials repeatedly stressed that arms supplies to Ukraine will not affect the course of the special military operation, but will only fuel the conflict.
