Over 78% of Russians Trust Putin, 77% Approve of His Work – Poll
Over 78% of Russians Trust Putin, 77% Approve of His Work – Poll
As many as 78.8% of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, while 76.8% approve of his work performance overall, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Friday.
At the same time, the survey found that 17.5% of respondents do not trust the Russian president, and 14.9% disapprove of his job performance. The poll was conducted among 1,600 Russian adults on December 25-30, 2023. The margin of error did not exceed 1%. The presidential election in Russia is scheduled for March 15-17, 2024. In December 2023, Putin announced that he would seek reelection as president.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 78.8% of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, while 76.8% approve of his work performance overall, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Friday.
At the same time, the survey found that 17.5% of respondents do not trust the Russian president, and 14.9% disapprove of his job performance.
The poll was conducted among 1,600 Russian adults on December 25-30, 2023. The margin of error did not exceed 1%.
The presidential election in Russia is scheduled for March 15-17, 2024. In December 2023, Putin announced that he would seek reelection as president.