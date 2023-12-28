https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/bidens-ratings-slip-to-historic-low-those-who-touted-bidenomics-fearful-of-looking-fraudulent-1115845905.html

Biden's Ratings Slip to Historic Low: Those Who Touted Bidenomics Fearful of Looking Fraudulent

Biden’s approval rating hit 39% for the month of December, and when compared to other former presidents, his is the lowest of the bunch.

Biden’s approval rating hit 39% for the month of December, and when compared to other former presidents, his is the lowest of the bunch. Former president Donald Trump’s rating was 45% in December of 2019, Barack Obama's was 43% in 2011, and George W. Bush's was 58% in 2003. But despite the low approval rating, the Biden administration isn’t willing to walk back on their “Bidenomics” policies because they’re afraid of looking “fraudulent”, said Peter Coffin, a journalist and author who spoke with Sputnik’s The Final Countdown on Wednesday.Biden’s lowest job approval rating was 37% which occurred three times, and was most recently recorded in November. Meanwhile, his average approval rating has lingered around 43% for his first term.“A lot of unemployment numbers are considered somewhat inaccurate, like there are various polling firms that keep a real unemployment tally which is significantly higher than what’s reported,” added Coffin.“There’s a lot of people who would vote that are not in a great situation financially speaking, and they attribute that to the economy,” said Coffin.A poll from earlier this month showed that more Americans believe their standard of living is worse than their parents’ was. A majority of these include millennials and Gen-Xers, who are in an age group that is typically known for their prime working years. The poll also found that 85% of Americans pay more attention to their real life experiences than they do to national data.A separate poll from November also found that 81% of registered voters in the US viewed the economy as either “fair” or “poor”.Coffin was then asked how Biden expects to survive “$45 fried chicken” that was reportedly found on a restaurant menu in the US.“I don't see how he really can, but I also, on the other hand, am not really so sure if they're going to be so quick to kick him off, because I don’t know if they look good when they change direction so quickly,” said Coffin, adding that the Democrats are most likely fearful of walking back on their Bidenomics plan because they don’t want to look fraudulent.The likelihood of Democrats having a “plan B” for Biden is slim to none. Not only is it difficult to run a political campaign against a sitting president, but Biden is still relatively popular among Democratic voters despite his single digit approval ratings among Republicans. And the deadline to enter one’s name on the primary ballot has already passed for many states.

