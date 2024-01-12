https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/sunak-confirms-uk-air-force-carried-out-airstrikes-against-houthi-positions-in-yemen-1116125514.html

Sunak Confirms UK Air Force Carried Out Airstrikes Against Houthi Positions in Yemen

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Friday that the air force of the United Kingdom carried out airstrikes against positions of the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, in Yemen.

"The Royal Air Force has carried out targeted strikes against military facilities used by Houthi rebels in Yemen," UK broadcaster Sky News quoted Sunak as saying.Sunak added that "the Houthi militia have carried out a series of dangerous and destabilising attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, threatening UK and other international ships, causing major disruption to a vital trade route and driving up commodity prices." The UK Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the country's military used Typhoon fighter jets and Paveway IV guided bombs to carry out strikes against Houthi facilities, namely a site for launching reconnaissance and attack drones in the Bani Matar district and an airfield in the Abs district. The ministry added that "particular care was taken to minimise any risks to civilians" in the planning phase for the airstrikes. The ministry is assessing detailed results of the airstrikes, but "early indications are that the Houthis’ ability to threaten merchant shipping has taken a blow," the release said.On Thursday, The Times reported that Sunak had held an emergency meeting with UK officials and authorized military action against the Houthis in response to attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. A US defense official told Sputnik earlier on Friday that the US, in coordination with US partners, carried out strikes against targets of the Houthis in Yemen. Government sources in Yemen's governorates told Sputnik on Friday that airstrikes hit targets in the cities of Al Hudaydah and Taiz, as well as the capital Sanaa.

