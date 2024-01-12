https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/us-imports-russian-oil-strategic-maneuver-or-policy-contradiction-1116125830.html
US Imports Russian Oil: Strategic Maneuver or Policy Contradiction?
The US imported $749,500 worth of Russian-origin crude oil in November 2023, marking the first transaction since the ban on Russian energy imports was implemented in April 2022.
The US, in November 2023, made a strategic pivot by importing $749,500 worth of crude oil from Russia, a move that has not been witnessed since the sweeping sanctions imposed in April 2022. This decision comes amidst ongoing global energy challenges and raises critical questions about the consistency and objectives of US trade policies.The ban on Russian oil, gas, and other energy imports was a cornerstone of the US response to the geopolitical tensions, aligned with a broader international effort. However, the recent resumption of oil imports from Russia has sparked a debate about the underlying motives and potential consequences for US allies, particularly in Europe and Japan.Tiberio Graziani, chairman at Vision & Global Trends - International Institute for Global Analyses, suggests that the US trade policy, particularly within the energy market, operates with hegemonic intentions.When asked if this act signifies a violation of the US's own sanctions policy, Graziani emphasizes the hegemonic nature of US trade strategies. The US, by resuming Russian oil imports, seemingly contradicts its own sanctions framework, a liberty its allies, such as the EU and Japan, do not enjoy.Furthermore, Graziani sheds light on the reasons behind the US's resumption of Russian oil imports. He points out that this move aims to deprive European allies of opportunities to reestablish economic-commercial activities with Russia. More critically, it binds them long-term to the US energy market, thereby making the European economic-industrial sector increasingly dependent on the United States.In 2022, the US, along with other G7 countries, the EU, Switzerland, and Australia, implemented price ceilings on Russian oil to reduce Moscow's income. Companies from these nations were prohibited from providing transportation, insurance, and financial services for Russian oil sold above the set limit of $60 per barrel. The price ceilings for petroleum products vary by type, with diesel capped at $100 per barrel and discounted fuel oil at $45 per barrel.
Tiberio Graziani, chairman at Vision & Global Trends - International Institute for Global Analyses, suggests that the US trade policy, particularly within the energy market, operates with hegemonic intentions.
"Importing oil of Russian origin means - for Washington - not allowing others, especially European allies, to access those resources," Graziani explains. This strategy, he argues, disrupts the world energy market to the US's economic and geopolitical advantage.
When asked if this act signifies a violation of the US's own sanctions policy, Graziani emphasizes the hegemonic nature of US trade strategies. The US, by resuming Russian oil imports, seemingly contradicts its own sanctions framework, a liberty its allies, such as the EU and Japan, do not enjoy.
Furthermore, Graziani sheds light on the reasons behind the US's resumption of Russian oil imports. He points out that this move aims to deprive European allies of opportunities to reestablish economic-commercial activities with Russia. More critically, it binds them long-term to the US energy market, thereby making the European economic-industrial sector increasingly dependent on the United States.
In 2022, the US, along with other G7 countries, the EU, Switzerland, and Australia, implemented price ceilings
on Russian oil to reduce Moscow's income
. Companies from these nations were prohibited from providing transportation, insurance, and financial services for Russian oil sold above the set limit of $60 per barrel. The price ceilings for petroleum products
vary by type, with diesel capped at $100 per barrel and discounted fuel oil at $45 per barrel.