EU Approves 12th Anti-Russia Sanctions Package Targeting Over 140 People and Entities

The European Union (EU) has adopted another package of sanctions against Russia, among which are 140 additional individuals and entities subject to asset freezes, the European Commission said on Monday.

The most recent package includes further listings of Russian citizens and businesses, as well as new import and export bans, restricting, in particular, Russian diamond exports to Europe. In addition, it targets Russia's raw materials in the steel industry and other metal goods, as well as tech developments. The 12th package puts harsher limitations on the G7+ oil price cap, Russian liquified petroleum gas (LPG), and imposes tough measures on third party companies bypassing the existing EU sanctions. The incessant economic pressure from the EU, as well the United States, initially sought to crumble the Russian economy. Instead, Russia has not only withstood the unprecedented external strain, but managed to show steady growth indicators, to the surprise of its adversaries. A number of bold foreign policy efforts have likewise secured new bilateral economic alliances and further strengthened existing ones.

