International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/us-uk-trying-to-distract-from-genocide-in-gaza-by-strikes-in-yemen---houthi-member-1116126421.html
US, UK Trying to Distract From Genocide in Gaza by Strikes in Yemen - Houthi Member
US, UK Trying to Distract From Genocide in Gaza by Strikes in Yemen - Houthi Member
The US and the UK are trying to divert attention from the genocide in the Gaza Strip with ill-conceived airstrikes against the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, in Yemen, Hezam al-Asad, a member of the movement's political bureau, said on Friday.
2024-01-12T06:11+0000
2024-01-12T06:11+0000
world
us
houthi
houthis
houthi militants
ansar allah
gaza strip
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105344/04/1053440443_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_f53625099b78258d448f076afd258b4b.jpg
The US and the United Kingdom carried out overnight airstrikes against Houthi positions in four governorates of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the cities of Al Hudaydah, Saada and Taiz, provincial government officials told Sputnik. The US and UK officials confirmed the airstrikes, saying these were targeting Houthi military facilities and positions in Yemen in response to attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and not civilian population centers. "Through these hostile and ill-conceived operations, Washington and London are trying to divert attention from the ongoing crimes of genocide. We will continue to defend our principled position on the key issue for us — Palestine — and neither the US nor the UK will be able to dissuade us from supporting our people in the Gaza Strip, whether in the Red or Arabian Seas," al-Asad wrote on X. The Red and Arabian Seas will remain closed to Israeli-associated ships until the conflict in the Gaza Strip ends, the political bureau member added. "Our armed forces are well prepared and the aggressors will regret their aggression against the Yemeni people," he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/biden-admin-can-force-israel-to-stop-fighting-in-gaza-but-will-not-do-it-1116017382.html
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105344/04/1053440443_58:0:2743:2014_1920x0_80_0_0_30690d20e7a7063bd6092fbebe00dd54.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
houthis, ansar allah, gaza strip crisis, gaza strip violence, strikes on yemen, houthi strikes
houthis, ansar allah, gaza strip crisis, gaza strip violence, strikes on yemen, houthi strikes

US, UK Trying to Distract From Genocide in Gaza by Strikes in Yemen - Houthi Member

06:11 GMT 12.01.2024
© AP Photo / John McCutcheon Tomahawk Cruise Missile
Tomahawk Cruise Missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2024
© AP Photo / John McCutcheon
Subscribe
DOHA (Sputnik) - The US and the UK are trying to divert attention from the genocide in the Gaza Strip with ill-conceived airstrikes against the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, in Yemen, Hezam al-Asad, a member of the movement's political bureau, said on Friday.
The US and the United Kingdom carried out overnight airstrikes against Houthi positions in four governorates of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the cities of Al Hudaydah, Saada and Taiz, provincial government officials told Sputnik. The US and UK officials confirmed the airstrikes, saying these were targeting Houthi military facilities and positions in Yemen in response to attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and not civilian population centers.
Palestinians search building rubble for survivors following Israeli strikes on al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on December 11, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2024
Analysis
Biden Admin Can Force Israel to Stop Fighting in Gaza But Will Not Do It
6 January, 17:48 GMT
"Through these hostile and ill-conceived operations, Washington and London are trying to divert attention from the ongoing crimes of genocide. We will continue to defend our principled position on the key issue for us — Palestine — and neither the US nor the UK will be able to dissuade us from supporting our people in the Gaza Strip, whether in the Red or Arabian Seas," al-Asad wrote on X.
The Red and Arabian Seas will remain closed to Israeli-associated ships until the conflict in the Gaza Strip ends, the political bureau member added.
"Our armed forces are well prepared and the aggressors will regret their aggression against the Yemeni people," he said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала