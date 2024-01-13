https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/death-toll-from-israeli-strikes-on-gaza-strip-rises-to-over-23800---gaza-health-ministry-1116145891.html

Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Rises to Over 23,800 - Gaza Health Ministry

The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, when the Israel-Hamas conflict escalated, has increased to 23,843, while 60,317 others have been injured, the enclave's health ministry said on Saturday.

"The death toll from Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 23,843, and 60,317 others have been injured," a spokesperson for the ministry told a press briefing broadcast by Al Jazeera. As many as 135 people of this number were killed in 12 Israeli airstrikes against civilian infrastructure in the past 24 hours, the representative added. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

