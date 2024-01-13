Over 70 Russian Companies to Showcase Products at China's First 'Made in Russia' Fair

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/over-70-russian-companies-to-showcase-products-at-chinas-first-made-in-russia-fair-1116144918.html

Over 70 Russian manufacturers will present their goods at the first "Made in Russia" festival fair in China's Liaoning Province during the Chinese New Year holidays from January 27 to February 5, the Russian Export Center (VEB.RF) announced.

“Visitors of the first festival-fair 'Made in Russia' will be able to purchase more than 1.4 thousand different products from more than 70 Russian companies, including food, drinks and consumer goods. About 3 million people are expected to visit the festival events," the statement read. Russian food products will take center stage at the festival organized by the Russian Export Center.Leading agro-industrial Russian companies, including Miratorg, Cherkizovo, Efko, Baltika, MAKFA, Soyuzpischeprom, Ob’edinennye Konditery (United Confectioners), Slavyanka, Russian Crab, EkoNiva, and others, have been invited to participate in the trade fair, focusing on priority product groups intended for export to China.At the fair, Chinese consumers will have the opportunity to purchase a variety of products, including honey, ice cream, corn flakes, chocolate, waffles, candies, kvass, cookies, marshmallows, cakes, and more. Visitors of all ages will also be able to attend master classes from Russian exhibitors. As part of the entertainment program, attendees can enjoy performances by folklore groups, participate in a tasting show featuring dishes and products, take pictures in a Russian-style photo zone, and more.The 'Made in Russia' festival is a key event in 2024 aimed at bolstering economic ties between Russia and China.Veronika Nikishina, REC General Director, emphasized the significance of the Made in Russia Fair-Festival as a crucial step in the development of economic relations between the two countries. She stated, "Our companies will have the opportunity to demonstrate their products to Chinese consumers and enter into new supply contracts. In addition, the event will strengthen Russia’s position in the international arena."

