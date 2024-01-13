International
Ruling Party Candidate Lai Ching Leads in Taiwan's General Election
Ruling Party Candidate Lai Ching Leads in Taiwan’s General Election
Taiwan held regional leadership election on Saturday. The regional leader is elected by a simple majority of votes for a four-year term.
Polls have closed at all 17,795 stations in Taiwan following regional leadership election on Saturday.The three candidates running for head of the administration of the island are Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who is a pro-independence candidate, Hou Yu-ih of the main opposition Kuomintang party who supports gradual resumption of dialogue with China, and Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People's Party who is also ready for contacts with Beijing.According to Central Election Commission, Lai Ching-te is leading with 43,16% of votes followed by Hou Yu-ih with 33,87% of votes and Ko Wen-je with 23.07% of the votes. Polling stations have been opened on the island from 8 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT) and closed at 4 p.m. local time (08:00 GMT) to some 19.5 million eligible voters.Taiwan's leader is elected by a simple majority of votes for a four-year term. Incumbent Tsai Ing-wen is not eligible for reelection as she has already served two consecutive terms. Voters will also elect 113 members of local parliament, Legislative Yuan, also by a simple majority of votes for four-year terms.Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949, but Beijing views the island as part of its sovereign territory. Taiwan's outgoing DPP-led administration has been largely perceived as pro-independence, chiefly due to its frequent contacts with US officials and international activism, which prompted Beijing to ramp up military drills in the Taiwan Strait in recent years.
Taiwan held regional leadership election on Saturday. The regional leader is elected by a simple majority of votes for a four-year term.
Polls have closed at all 17,795 stations in Taiwan following regional leadership election on Saturday.
The three candidates running for head of the administration of the island are Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who is a pro-independence candidate, Hou Yu-ih of the main opposition Kuomintang party who supports gradual resumption of dialogue with China, and Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People's Party who is also ready for contacts with Beijing.
According to Central Election Commission, Lai Ching-te is leading with 43,16% of votes followed by Hou Yu-ih with 33,87% of votes and Ko Wen-je with 23.07% of the votes.
Polling stations have been opened on the island from 8 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT) and closed at 4 p.m. local time (08:00 GMT) to some 19.5 million eligible voters.
Taiwan's leader is elected by a simple majority of votes for a four-year term. Incumbent Tsai Ing-wen is not eligible for reelection as she has already served two consecutive terms. Voters will also elect 113 members of local parliament, Legislative Yuan, also by a simple majority of votes for four-year terms.
Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949, but Beijing views the island as part of its sovereign territory. Taiwan's outgoing DPP-led administration has been largely perceived as pro-independence, chiefly due to its frequent contacts with US officials and international activism, which prompted Beijing to ramp up military drills in the Taiwan Strait in recent years.
