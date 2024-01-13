https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/trump-lashes-out-at-opposing-counsel-in-defiant-speech-at-civil-fraud-trial-1116133917.html

Trump Lashes Out at Opposing Counsel in Defiant Speech at Civil Fraud Trial

Trump Lashes Out at Opposing Counsel in Defiant Speech at Civil Fraud Trial

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the globe, including Trump's civil fraud trial.

The show begins with Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine, joining the show to break down the missile strikes on Yemen's Houthis by the US and UK.Then, Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian weighs in on the Fani Willis scandal and Hunter Biden's guilty plea on federal tax charges.The second hour starts with tax attorney Steve Hayes who shares his expertise on Donald Trump's civil fraud trial.Ted and Angie close the show, breaking down the upcoming Taiwanese elections.

2024

