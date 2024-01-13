International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Trump Lashes Out at Opposing Counsel in Defiant Speech at Civil Fraud Trial
Trump Lashes Out at Opposing Counsel in Defiant Speech at Civil Fraud Trial
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the globe, including Trump's civil fraud trial.
Trump Lashes Out at Opposing Counsel in Defiant Speech at Civil Fraud Trial
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the globe, including Trump's civil fraud trial.
The show begins with Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine, joining the show to break down the missile strikes on Yemen's Houthis by the US and UK.Then, Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian weighs in on the Fani Willis scandal and Hunter Biden's guilty plea on federal tax charges.The second hour starts with tax attorney Steve Hayes who shares his expertise on Donald Trump's civil fraud trial.Ted and Angie close the show, breaking down the upcoming Taiwanese elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
us-led attack on yemen, hunter biden charges, donald trump trial, taiwan regional elections
us-led attack on yemen, hunter biden charges, donald trump trial, taiwan regional elections

Trump Lashes Out at Opposing Counsel in Defiant Speech at Civil Fraud Trial

04:04 GMT 13.01.2024 (Updated: 09:34 GMT 13.01.2024)
The Final Countdown
Trump Lashes Out at Opposing Counsel in Defiant Speech at Civil Fraud Trial
Angie Wong
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the globe, including Trump's civil fraud trial.
The show begins with Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine, joining the show to break down the missile strikes on Yemen's Houthis by the US and UK.
Then, Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian weighs in on the Fani Willis scandal and Hunter Biden's guilty plea on federal tax charges.
The second hour starts with tax attorney Steve Hayes who shares his expertise on Donald Trump's civil fraud trial.
Ted and Angie close the show, breaking down the upcoming Taiwanese elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
