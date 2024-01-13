https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/trump-lashes-out-at-opposing-counsel-in-defiant-speech-at-civil-fraud-trial-1116133917.html
Trump Lashes Out at Opposing Counsel in Defiant Speech at Civil Fraud Trial
04:04 GMT 13.01.2024 (Updated: 09:34 GMT 13.01.2024)
The show begins with Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine, joining the show to break down the missile strikes on Yemen's Houthis by the US and UK.
Then, Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian weighs in on the Fani Willis scandal and Hunter Biden's guilty plea on federal tax charges.
The second hour starts with tax attorney Steve Hayes who shares his expertise on Donald Trump's civil fraud trial.
Ted and Angie close the show, breaking down the upcoming Taiwanese elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM