A source in the Sanaa administration earlier told Sputnik that the United States and the UK launched a new air strike on the north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa.
"At 3:45 a.m. (Sana'a time) on Jan 13., U.S. forces conducted a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen. This strike was conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and was a follow-on action on a specific military target associated with strikes taken on Jan. 12 designed to degrade the Houthi's ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels," the US Central Command said in a statement on X.In the early hours of Friday, the United States and the UK carried out air strikes against Houthi positions in retaliation for attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The strikes hit more than 60 targets in 16 different locations, US Air Forces Central said.Russia has condemned the air strikes on Yemen conducted in absence of a UN mandate, calling them a direct threat to global peace and security.
US Centcom Confirms Follow-up Strike in Yemen, Says It Was Against Houthi Radar Site

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A new US strike in Yemen was aimed at a Houthi radar site, the Pentagon's Central Command said. A source in the Sanaa administration earlier told Sputnik that the United States and the UK launched a new air strike on the north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa.
"At 3:45 a.m. (Sana'a time) on Jan 13., U.S. forces conducted a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen. This strike was conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and was a follow-on action on a specific military target associated with strikes taken on Jan. 12 designed to degrade the Houthi's ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels," the US Central Command said in a statement on X.
In the early hours of Friday, the United States and the UK carried out air strikes against Houthi positions in retaliation for attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The strikes hit more than 60 targets in 16 different locations, US Air Forces Central said.
Russia has condemned the air strikes on Yemen conducted in absence of a UN mandate, calling them a direct threat to global peace and security.
